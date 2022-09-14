*Corrected Press Release* Westminster Barracks / Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1005491
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/13/2022 @ approximately 1800
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cambridgeport Road near the intersection with Anderson Road, Rockingham, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks were notified of a bullet lodged in north facing exterior wall of a residence on Cambridgeport Road, near the intersection with Anderson Road in Rockingham, VT. Troopers investigated the State Forest area located to the north of the residence and collected multiple shell casings. This does not appear to be a targeted event, but rather individuals target practicing without adequate awareness of their target backstop. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.