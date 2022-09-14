Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 243,206 in the last 365 days.

*Corrected Press Release* Westminster Barracks / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1005491

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha                             

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 09/13/2022 @ approximately 1800

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cambridgeport Road near the intersection with Anderson Road, Rockingham, Vermont  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks were notified of a bullet lodged in north facing exterior wall of a residence on Cambridgeport Road, near the intersection with Anderson Road in Rockingham, VT. Troopers investigated the State Forest area located to the north of the residence and collected multiple shell casings. This does not appear to be a targeted event, but rather individuals target practicing without adequate awareness of their target backstop. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

 

 

You just read:

*Corrected Press Release* Westminster Barracks / Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.