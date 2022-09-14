Corrected Press Release* Westminster Barracks / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1005491

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/13/2022 @ approximately 1800

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cambridgeport Road near the intersection with Anderson Road, Rockingham, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks were notified of a bullet lodged in north facing exterior wall of a residence on Cambridgeport Road, near the intersection with Anderson Road in Rockingham, VT. Troopers investigated the State Forest area located to the north of the residence and collected multiple shell casings. This does not appear to be a targeted event, but rather individuals target practicing without adequate awareness of their target backstop. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.