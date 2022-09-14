Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market Size to Worth USD 4.07 Billion at A CAGR of 9.3% By 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing Demand For Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether In The Online Retailing Business, Coupled With High Investments In R&D Of ETBE, are Fueling Market Growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market Is Forecast To Reach USD 9.13 Billion By 2027, According To A New Report By Reports And Data. The Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (ETBE) Is A Colorless, Highly Flammable, Semi Water-Soluble, Volatile Industrial And Commercial Chemical, Derived From The Combination Of Isobutylene And Ethanol With A Strong Distinctive Or Sweet Odor. T-Butyl Ethyl Ether Is Another Trade Name Of This Chemical Compound. Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Is Mostly Used In The Manufacturing Of Gasoline As An Octane Boosting Agent And Oxygenate. ETBE Is The One Of The Leading Gasoline Octane Improver Globally After Methanol. The Continuous Expansion Of Gasoline And Butyl Rubber, Polyisobutylene, And Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) For Various Industrial And Commercial Use, Are Augmenting The Growth Of This Market.

Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow fastest with the highest growth rate of 10.1% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to high penetration in gasoline usage and continuous expansion of the polyisobutylene & plastic based consumer goods applications coupled with the extensive demand for this chemical compound as a solvent and intermediate agent in various industry verticals, especially in the regions like India and China.

Get a sample copy of the global Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether market report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2590

Key participants include SABIC, Sinopec, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Evonik Industries AG, Reliance Industries Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Huntsman Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, and Emirates National Oil Company, among others.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

ETBE is a widely used solvent and a safer alternative to monoethyl ether as the presence of tert-butyl group in ETBE, this chemical compound is prevented from forming any potentially explosive peroxides. ETBE is also used as a direct solvent in academic researches and pharmaceutical industries. ETBE has the predominant use of anti-knocking agent solvent, which prevents gasoline engine knocking. The direct solvent sub-segment is forecasted to grow with a rate of 9.8% during the period 2019 – 2027.

Chemical intermediate sub-segment is measured to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period. Ethyl Tertiary butyl ether is used as a chemical intermediate to process high purity form of polyisobutylene and laboratory chemicals.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for the chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing. The online retailing is expected to gain a significant market share by 2027.

Europe would reach a market share of 20.5% by 2027 and would grow at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period. Netherlands have some of the valuable players in this region.

North America is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with 25.7% of market possession by 2027 and CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital player of the market.

Regional Outlook

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ethyl-tertiary-butyl-ether-market

Market Segmentation:

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Direct Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Industrial Fluid

Manufacturing Industries

Consumer Goods

Chemical Industries

Others

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2590

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether market size

2.2 Latest regional market trends

2.3 Emerging growth trends

Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether market key players

3.2 Global Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Ethyl Tertiary Butyl Ether market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances

Browse More Reports:

Adhesives and Sealants Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-adhesives-and-sealants-market

Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/methylene-diphenyl-diisocyanate-mdi-market

Biodegradable Plastics Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/biodegradable-plastics-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.