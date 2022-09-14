Abdominal Surgical Robots Market To Surge USD 22.29 Billion with Growing CAGR of 20.57% by 2028

Abdominal Surgical Robots Market

Abdominal Surgical Robots is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 20.57% and is expected to reach USD 22.29 billion by 2028.

The abdominal surgical robots market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 20.57% in the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 22.29 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on aviation analytics market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the dependency of healthcare institutions and facilities on the utilization of surgical systems is escalating the growth of abdominal surgical robots market.

Market Outline: -

Abdominal surgical robots are known to be the collection of components, robotic systems, accessories and solutions that are advanced to offer high precision accurateness and the aid for surgeons in conducting several variants of abdominal based surgical procedures, including gallbladder, stomach, intestines, pancreas, liver, spleen and appendix.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the abdominal surgical robots market in the forecast period are the rise in the usage of robots to replace open surgery. Furthermore, the robotic method to surgery is valuable for the treatment of benign and malignant gynaecologic and urologic and abdominal disease circumstances is further anticipated to propel the growth of the abdominal surgical robots market. On the other hand, the application of a robotic program has a long learning curve is further projected to impede the growth of the abdominal surgical robots market in the timeline period.

In addition, increase in the incidence of target disorders of abdominal surgical robots will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the abdominal surgical robots market in the coming years. However, struggle by surgeons on the team who are not adept at utilization the systems might further challenge the growth of the abdominal surgical robots market in the near future.

Some of the major players operating in the Abdominal Surgical Robots market are Corindus, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Medrobotics Corporation, revo, Accuray Incorporated, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd, Titan Medical Inc., AdEchoTech, FREEHAND 2010 LIMITED, Virtual Incision Corporation among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

