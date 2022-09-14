A new Indian Motorcycle Dealership is finally here to serve to Seaford, Delaware

For years, we've had customers traveling far to experience the services we're able to provide at the Wilmington branch. Finally, we're getting closer to them through the opening of Seaford” — Mark Lillard

22762 SUSSEX HIGHWAY, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Indian Motorcycle dealership opens in Seaford, Delaware

Customers residing in the Southern part of Delaware and other nearby areas can now have more convenient access to Indian Motorcycle's latest offerings and premium services with the official opening of the Indian Motorcycle of Seaford.

The newest branch, officially opened last March 26, 2022, with a Master Elite (Gold) Service Dealer ("MSD") certification, is owned by Mark Lillard, the same owner of the highly-acclaimed Indian Motorcycle of Wilmington in Northern Delaware.

"We're very pleased to open this new dealership on the other side of Delaware. For years, we've had customers traveling far to experience the services we're able to provide at the Wilmington branch. Finally, we're getting closer to them through the opening of Seaford," says Lillard.

Similar to the Wilmington location, the Indian Motorcycle of Seaford has a wide array of inventory for both new and used Indian Motorcycles and Slingshots. Aside from providing flexible payment terms, it also accepts all makes and models for motorcycle trade-ins. Moreover, the new dealership offers authentic apparel, accessories, and parts; and provides stellar repair and maintenance services for all motorcycle models and brands.

"Here at Seaford, customers can expect the same kind of high standard we've always held like in our first branch. We are truly excited to cater to the needs of all the Indian Motorcycle fans in this area as well as the surrounding vicinities," adds Lillard.

Indian Motorcycle is America's first motorcycle company, carrying iconic models that continue to be celebrated in the present times. It has perfected the balance between embracing the past's heritage and becoming a forerunner in the innovative future. It pursues more exciting developments for enthusiasts all over the world with its regular release of groundbreaking models.

See the latest motorcycles up close today at the iconic company's newest dealership, Indian Motorcycle of Seaford! They are located at 22762 Sussex Highway, Seaford, DE.