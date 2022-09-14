Adaptive Optics Market To Reach USD 510.18 Million By 2030 - CAGR to Grow at 8.9% Over the Period 2022 – 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global adaptive optics market size was USD 237.64 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of retinal diseases and significant investments in research & development initiatives are key factors driving market revenue growth. Adoptive optics is kind of deformable mirrors which are used to correct the turbulence in earth atmosphere. It is controlled with the help of computers and helps in obtaining the sharp images of the objects. The device observes finer details of blurred astronomical objects which is hard to perceive otherwise. The advancement in the adaptive optics has led to developments of VLT and ELT systems.

High demand for adaptive optics-based technologies, especially from the medical sector, owing to ability of using image retina with a resolution close to diffraction limit, thereby being an effective auxiliary tools for diagnosis and examination of retinal diseases. Growing prevalence of various retinal diseases has led to rapid adoption of adaptive optics for in vivo retinal imaging. In addition, implementation of adaptive optics in ophthalmoscopes enables retinal imaging at a cellular level, thereby increasing demand for such instruments in the biomedical industry for scientific research purposes.

The reports cover key developments in the Adaptive Optics Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Adaptive Optics Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Adaptive Optics Market in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include :

Teledyne Technologies Inc., Imagine Optic, Flexible Optical B.V., Northrop Grumman, ALPAO, Phasics S.A, Iris AO, Inc., Adaptive, Boston Micromachines Corporation, and Thorlabs, Inc.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Adaptive Optics Market . The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The wavefront sensors segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to provision of direct measurement of phase and intensity of optical wavefront. Increasing utilization of advanced optics in optical metrology and laser diagnostic is driving revenue growth of this segment. Shack-Hartmann Wavefront Sensor (SHWFS) is a form of wavefront sensor that combines a 2D detector with a lenslet array to measure distortion of aberrated wavefront emanating from the eye.

The microscopy segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Adaptive optics is an important technique for high resolution microscopy, correcting aberrations caused by specimen refractive index structure, which enables various application requiring images deep within biological tissue specimens.

The military & defense segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Rapid technological advancements in addition to various development of state-of-the art defense weapons as well as sophisticated guidance systems are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. High demand for adaptive optics in surveillance and biometric systems in military industry owing to provision of precise and sharp images. On 16 June 2022, HENSOLDT, a sensor solutions provider and Iveco Defence Vehicles (IDV), an Italian automotive manufacturer developed first Military Utility Vehicle (MUV) operational sensor composite vehicle, which would be presented at EUROSATORY 2022 in Paris. MUV is designed to be used in civilian and military sectors for reconnaissance and surveillance purposes as well as convoy protection and self- protection.

Emergen Research has segmented the global adaptive optics market based on component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Wavefront sensors

Deformable mirrors

Control system

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Microscopy

Laser application

Ophthalmology

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Biomedical

Military & defense

Industrial & manufacturing

Consumer electronics

Others

Adaptive Optics Market Regional Segmentation;

North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

World’s Leading Companies in Adaptive Optics Market Industry

