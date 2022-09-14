Baler Market Size, Latest Innovations, Key Drivers, Future Assessment and Company Analysis by 2027

Baler Market Report 2022-2027

The global baler market is growing at a cagr of 8.7% by 2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global baler market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global baler market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.7% during 2022-2027

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Analysis and Insights:

Baler represents mechanical equipment used for cutting and compressing raked crops, such as hay, cotton, flax straw, silage, etc., into small square, sphere, or rectangle-shaped bales. It is convenient to handle, transport, store, etc. This equipment is commonly available in the belt- and chain-based variants. Belt balers consist of a series of rollers and belts, while the latter use connecting bars, chains, and rollers at the bottom of the chamber to spin the material. They are generally manufactured by using sheet steel and comprise of several components, including hydraulic cylinders, wheels, belts, pumps, tires, etc. These balers assist in maintaining the nutritional content of the bundled crops and find extensive applications to produce bale from fiberboard, can, plastic, paper, and foil waste.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding agriculture industry and the growing automation of the farming infrastructures are primarily driving the baler market. Additionally, the launch of various favorable policies by the government bodies across countries for promoting sustainable agricultural practices is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread product adoption by farmers to utilize crop residue and increase the productivity of the soil is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the development of metal recycling balers that are highly cost-effective and aid in minimizing the energy consumption and dependency on mining of the metal is augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of innovative equipment with improved mechanized capabilities is anticipated to fuel the baler market over the forecasted period.

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation by component, deployment, enterprises and region.

• Historical, current, and projected size of the baler market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for Market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings



Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global baler industry has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Baler Market Includes:

• AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO)

• American Baler Company (Avis Industrial Corporation)

• CLAAS KGaA mbH

• CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI)

• Deere & Company

• IHI Corporation

• International Baler

• Kubota Corporation

• Kuhn SAS

• Vermeer Corporation

Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global baler market on the basis of product, distribution channel, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Product:

• Round Balers

• Square Balers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Application:

• Agriculture

• Livestock Industry

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Individual

• Commercial

• Industrial

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

