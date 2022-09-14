Logistics Robots Market Size Will Reach USD 18.58 Billion at CAGR of 21.3%, By 2026 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Logistics Robots Market Size – USD 3.90 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.3%, Market Trends – Growth of e-commerce and omnichannel retailing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing emphasis on end-to-end automation and issues pertaining to labor availability is estimated to stimulate market demand.

The global Logistics Robots Market is expected to reach USD 18.58 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Logistics robots are used to automate the process of storage and movement of goods as they pass through the supply chain. Logistics robots are often used in warehouses and storage facilities to organize and transport products, but they may be deployed in applications as well. Logistics robots provide much higher levels of uptime over manual labor, resulting in significant productivity gains and profitability for enterprises deploying logistics robots. In March 2018, Waymo, a self-driving technology development firm, launched a pilot program emphasizing on self-driving trucks and automated logistics.

Increasing emphasis on end-to-end automation for operational efficiency and issues pertaining to labor availability is estimated to stimulate market demand. Increasing necessity for more workers to handle logistics operations is driving the growth of e-commerce industries and the requirement for more package shipments. Also, a reduction in the size of the available workforce owing to shrinking population levels in the western countries is directly affecting the need for logistics workforce as online retail normally needs more workers per item sold as compared to traditional brick-and-mortar retail. Moreover, the increase in the average weight of such shipments as consumers are ordering large items like white goods, building supplies, and furniture, among other products, is necessitating the demand for robots. In Alibaba warehouses, robots perform 70% of the work, and in Ocado’s facilities in the UK, robots can be observed navigating a futuristic giant chessboard grid, storing and retrieving grocery items.

Industry 4.0 has started to appear as a major driving factor shaping the future of the worldwide supply chain and is expected to drive the market for logistics robots. Use of technologies such as advanced robotics and AI; sophisticated sensors; big data analytics; high powered mobile devices; and algorithms to direct motor vehicles (navigation tools, autonomous vehicles, and last-mile delivery services), among others are permitting advanced interoperability across enterprises, countries, collaborators, and competitors. The emergence of industry 4.0 utilizes interconnectivity of machines and its processing. It also enables autonomous production methods powered by the Internet of Things (IoT).

Key participants include ASIC Robotics AG, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Fetch Robotics Ink, Omron Adept Technologies Inc., Savioke, BA Robotic Systems Group, KION Group, Midea, Bastian Solutions Inc., and Amazon Robotics, among others.

• Autonomous mobile robots are expected to witness significant growth rate in the forecast period as they do not rely on rigid, preset routes and instead of following magnetic strips or wires, these robots depend on an array of sophisticated onboard sensors, computers, and maps, which enable them to understand and interpret the environment. This provides greater flexibility to create routes between locations within a warehouse or facility, recognizing and avoiding obstacles and rerouting when necessary.

• Logistics robots in indoor areas such as warehouses held a major share of the market in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period at a rate of 20.5% as these robots are used in a multitude of indoor application leading increased productivity and profitability.

• By end-users, the retail industry contributed to the largest market share in 2018 owing to the rapid growth of e-commerce industry across the globe.

• The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 21.7% in the forecast period. The dominance of Asia Pacific may be attributed to the growth of end-users, especially the e-commerce industry in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global logistics robots market on the basis of type, operation area, application, end-users, and region:

Type Cause Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

Articulated Robotic Arms

Good-to-Person Technology (G2P)

Others

Operation Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Indoor

Outdoor

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Custom Packaging

Loading & Unloading

Piece Picking

Delivery

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Healthcare

Retail

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Finally, all aspects of the Logistics Robots market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.