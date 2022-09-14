Global Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market worth $ 5.64 Billion by 2030 - Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market Info Global Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market seg

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market will be valued at US$ 1.63 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 5.64 Billion by 2030

Major market players operating in the Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market include AnaBioTec (Belgium), CCRM (Canada), Nexelis (Canada), Pacific BioLabs (US), PPD Laboratories” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market- by Type of Therapy (Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy), Therapeutic Area (Oncological, Infectious, Autoimmune, Rare/Genetic, Cardiovascular, Metabolic, Blood, Neurological, Ophthalmic Disorders and Other Therapeutic Areas), Scale of Operation (Discovery, Preclinical and Clinical), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1208

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market will be valued at US$ 1.63 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 5.64 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 15% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Cell and gene therapies involve removing protein, cells, or genetic material from a patient or donor and modifying it to deliver highly targeted or personalized treatment. These medicines can potentially address complicated and rare diseases while providing longer-term advantages than traditional treatments. As a result, the need for diverse contract research organizations that offer bioassay services for cell and gene therapies has grown over time.

Numerous factors, such as the growing need for enhanced medical treatments, the rising incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases, and advances in genomics technology methodologies, are primarily driving market expansion. Increasing demand for personalized medicines and increased government investment in the R&D of new cell and gene therapies are expected to drive demand for bioassay services over the forecast period. Because of the growing demand for cost-effective and efficient cell and gene therapies, contract research organizations (CROs) have increased their bioassay services, creating market development potential shortly. As the demand for outsourcing bioanalytical services rises, numerous contract research firms claiming to provide bioassay services for cell and gene therapies have emerged. However, the high cost of bioassay services may limit the worldwide cell and gene therapy bioassay services market's growth in the upcoming years.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market because of the increasing number of cell and gene therapy product launches and increased R&D activity in biopharma businesses to create cell and gene treatments. In addition, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register significant growth because of the high frequency of chronic diseases and genetic abnormalities, the growing older population, patients' increasing need for tailored treatments, and improved technological advances.

Major market players operating in the Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market include AnaBioTec (Belgium), CCRM (Canada), Nexelis (Canada), Pacific BioLabs (US), PPD Laboratories (North Carolina), Intertek Pharmaceutical Services (UK), Lonza (Switzerland), Porton Biopharma Ltd (UK), WuXi Advanced Therapies (US), Avomeen (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Absorption Systems (US), BioAgilytix Labs (US), Catalent, Inc (US), Svar Life Science AB (Sweden), and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In December 2021, CCRM Enterprises Inc., the company's venture capital arm, purchased Mediphage Bioceuticals, Inc. The investment by CCRM Enterprises will be utilized to fund the development and operation of the technology, as well as access to CCRM's scientific and industrial knowledge. Mediphage is concentrating on developing a non-viral gene therapy platform that will pave the way for individualized genetic treatment that is both safe and effective while also resolving many of the shortcomings of current viral vector-based technologies.

• In April 2021, AavantiBio (US), a gene therapy firm, and Catalent (US), a drug, cell, and gene therapy supplier, collaborated to support the development and manufacture of AavantiBio's gene treatments.

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1208

Market Segments

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market, by Type of Therapy, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Cell Therapy

• Gene Therapy

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market, by Therapeutic Area, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Oncological

• Infectious

• Autoimmune

• Rare / Genetic

• Cardiovascular

• Metabolic

• Blood

• Neurological

• Ophthalmic Disorders

• Other Therapeutic Areas

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market, by Scale of Operation, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Discovery

• Preclinical

• Clinical

Global Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market

 To analyze the Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market value (US$ Mn) forecast to 2030

 To get information on investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Cell and Gene Therapy Bioassay Services Market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1208