Sedative-Hypnotic Drugs Market is Estimated to reach CAGR Value of 4.59% During the Forecast Period of 2029

Sedative-Hypnotic Drugs Market

DBMR analyses that the sedative-hypnotic drugs market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.15 billion by 2029

A newly compiled research report offers valuable perspectives on Sedative-Hypnotic Drugs market survey and detailed insights pertaining to its Sales growth prospects and outlook over forecast period.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sedative-hypnotic drugs market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.15 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.59% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.



Key Segmentation:

By Disease Type (Sleep Disorders, Anaesthesia, Pain, Others)

By Drug Class (Benzodiazepines, Barbiturates, Antihistamines, Nonbenzodiazepine, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others)

By End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy)

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Sedative-Hypnotic Drugs Market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Mylan N.V. (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Sanofi (France), Pfizer Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Novartis AG (Switzerland), AstraZeneca (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Cipla Inc. (US), Endo International plc (Ireland), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (India), Aurobindo Pharma (India), Lupin (India), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Abbott (US)

Sedative-Hypnotic Drugs Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of insomnia

The rising prevalence of insomnia is estimated to enhance the market's growth. Frequent awakenings, difficulty going asleep, early awakenings, or both are all insomnia symptoms. A good hypnotic-sedative will help the patient fall asleep quickly and sleep all night, allowing them to wake up refreshed the next day. In America alone, almost 30% of adults suffer with insomnia symptoms, and nearly 10% of the adult population is likely to suffer from chronic insomnia. Insomnia is experienced by over 83 percent of persons who suffer from depression. The cost of missed productivity due to insomnia costs the US economy roughly USD 63 billion each year.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of sedative-hypnotic drugs market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and surging use of prescribed sleep-inducing drugs will expand the sedative-hypnotic drugs market. Additionally, changing lifestyle of people and rising number of cases of mental illness will result in the expansion of sedative-hypnotic drugs market. The rising population will enhance the growth rate of the sedative-hypnotic drugs market.

Sedative-Hypnotic Drugs Market Segments by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Competitive analysis section of the Sedative-Hypnotic Drugs market report covers:

Competitive landscape of the Sedative-Hypnotic Drugs report provides details of the competitor.

These details mainly include company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, and technology lifeline curve.

Competitive landscape section provides a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players.

Competitive analysis also puts light on the various strategies used by major players of the market which range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and many others that leads to increase their footprints in this market.

By performing competitive analysis of the major players in the market, Sedative-Hypnotic Drugs report assists businesses take better moves for improving their product and sales.

