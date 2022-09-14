Industrial Control Systems Security Market Size Hit USD 34.64 Billion in 2030 With a CAGR of 8.5% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Industrial Control Systems Security Market – USD 16.70 Billion, CAGR of 8.5%, Rising demand for managed security services

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising use of industrial systems and digital technologies is a key factor driving market revenue growth

The global industrial control systems security market size is expected to reach USD 34.64 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Growing use of industrial systems and digital technologies is one of the key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Demand for managed security services to handle complex vulnerabilities in industrial control systems is gradually increasing, which can offer attractive prospects and drive revenue growth of the global industrial control systems security market during the forecast period. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) lack various essential cyberinfrastructures for relatively secure operations, while major enterprises need managed security services. Cyber attackers and hackers are taking advantage of the lack of security knowledge among employees to extract sensitive information of firms. Cybersecurity training, solving issues and incidents, and protocols are considered a hassle by the general workforce, and therefore, unless employees become aware of security protocols as business imperatives, firms will be vulnerable in some way or other despite a powerful infrastructure. These factors are expected to open up lucrative opportunities for the global industrial control systems security market.

Growing use of industrial systems and digital technologies is increasing demand for industrial control systems security. The advancing technological landscape is creating a global revolution in various industry verticals, which is leading to merging of digital technology and industrial systems into a unified ecosystem. This is opening up lucrative possibilities for the Machine to Machine (M2M) communication and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). IIoT-based technologies are widely used across several verticals, such as energy, manufacturing, metals and mining, transportation, oil and gas, and healthcare systems.

Companies profiled in the global market report include ABB Group, Airbus SE, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Group plc, BAE Systems plc, CyberArk Software Inc., Kaspersky Lab, and Nozomi Networks Inc.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

• Database security segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for advanced security solutions, evolving regulatory environment, and growing volumes of corporate data across industries. In addition, rising security requirements, amended legislative compliances, and stringent Service-Level Agreements (SLAs) are expected to support revenue growth of this segment.

• The identity and access management segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share over the forecast period, due to rise in security concerns across organizations and need for mobility solutions. In addition, rising awareness regarding compliance management across many industries is driving adoption of identity and access management solutions for security.

• The market in Europe is expected to register a significantly steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing need to cut manufacturing costs and rising use of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) technologies and Internet of Things (IoT). In addition, significant utilization of automated processes in automotive and manufacturing sectors is driving market revenue growth in the region.

• In March 2021, Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, announced that it had completed acquisition of Bridge crew, a developer-first cloud security firm. The acquisition will enable "shift left" security, with Prisma Cloud being the first cloud security platform to provide security across the whole application lifecycle.

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global industrial control systems security market based on solution, security type, service, system type, end-use, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Identity and Access Management

Anti-malware/Antivirus

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation

Firewall

SCADA Encryption

Security and Vulnerability Management

Distributed Denial of Service Solution

Security Information and Event Management

Others

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Database Security

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Consulting and Integration Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Training and Development Services

Managed Security Service

Incident Response Services

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Power

Energy and Utilities

Transportation

Manufacturing

Mining

Water Utility

Chemical

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

