Global Advanced Empty Capsule Market worth $ 3.42 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Advanced Empty Capsule market will be valued at US$ 1.47 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 3.42 Billion by 2030

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Advanced Empty Capsule Market- by Product (Oral Capsules and Inhalation Capsules), Raw Material (Animal Source and Vegetarian-based), Capsule Size (Size "000" Capsules, Size "00" Capsules, Size "0" Capsules, Size "1" Capsules, Size "2" Capsules, Size "3" Capsules, Size "4" Capsules and Size "5" Capsules), End-Users (Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical & Cosmetic, CROs and CMOS), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Advanced Empty Capsule market will be valued at US$ 1.47 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 3.42 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.01% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

A stable shell encasing medication given to patients in various dose forms, such as granules and pellets, is referred to as an advanced empty capsule. They are offered commercially in two different varieties: gelatin-based and non-gelatin-based. The firm and soft gelatin capsules are an animal-based pharmaceutical with a high collagen content from pig meat, cattle, and chicken connective tissues. On the other hand, the vegetarian or non-gelatin capsule is made from a combination of starch and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC). Various medications are delivered using advanced empty capsules without changing their formulation. These capsules provide optimum drug administration while preventing interference with any drug formulation.

The growing demand for customized capsules in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries is driving market expansion. Rising demand for halal-certified products from Muslim-majority nations is driving demand for innovative empty capsules. In addition, pharmaceutical companies are increasing their demand for vegetarian-based capsules to reduce the production of gelatin-based capsules. As a result, manufacturers are ramping up the production of vegetarian-based capsules. The increased usage of vitamin supplements in nations such as Russia, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom is enhancing the manufacturing of empty capsules. Research and development for drug delivery systems, as well as increased government initiatives, are boosting growth. Over the projected period, technological developments, favorable government legislation, and widespread use of oral capsules in pharmaceutical firms would broaden the growth potential for empty capsule producers. Product innovation and new releases remain the market players' primary strategies. Key firms are spending on research & development to innovate products and generate money. However, the restricted availability of raw materials for empty manufacturing capsules is projected to restrain the Advanced Empty Capsule market in the coming years.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Advanced Empty Capsule market over the forecast years. The presence of significant pharmaceutical businesses, expanding R&D activity, rising medicine demand, and supportive government actions are projected to boost growth in this region. Because of the increased frequency of chronic diseases and a growing elderly population, the United States is expected to be the most important market in this region. In addition, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register significant growth during the estimated period because of the expanding patient base. Additionally, it is projected that the region's market for innovative empty capsules will increase rapidly in the upcoming years as healthcare infrastructure costs rise.

Major market players operating in the Advanced Empty Capsule market include ACG Worldwide, Capsugel (Lonza Group Ltd.), Medi-Caps Ltd., Sunil Healthcare Ltd., Roxlor LLC, Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd., CapsCanada Corporation, Suheung Co., Ltd., Bright Pharma Caps Inc., Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd., Comed Chemicals, Erawat Pharma Limited, Evonik, Farmacapsulas, Fortcaps Healthcare, Health Caps India, LFA Machines Oxford, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Natural Capsules, Nectar Lifesciences, Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules, Saviour Caps, Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule, Shaoxing Kangke Capsule, Shaoxing Zhongya Capsule, Shree Pharma Caps, Suheung, Sunil Healthcare, Zhejiang Yuexi Capsule, and Other Prominent Players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In March 2021, CapsCanada, a Lyfe Group company, announced introducing a new manufacturing service for its innovative liquid-filled hard capsule.

• In November 2019, Suheung Co. Ltd. announced the opening a new EMBO CAPS VG-Alpha capsule facility in the Long Thanh Industrial Zone. The vegetarian capsule product range of Embocaps by Suheung includes the EMBO CAPS® VG, EMBO CAPS VG-ALPHA, and non-animal alternatives to gelatin capsules as the EMBO CAPS AP, a non-animal delayed-release capsule, and the EMBO CAPS VP, a pullulan based capsule.

Market Segments

Global Advanced Empty Capsule Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Oral Capsules

o Dry Formulations

 Immediate-Release Capsules

• Gelatin

• HPMC

• Starch

• Pullulan

 Delayed-Release Capsules

• Time Delayed-Release Capsules

o Gelatin

o HPMC

• Acid-Resistant Capsules

o Gelatin

o HPMC

o HPMCP

• Enteric Capsules

o Gelatin

o HPMC

o HPMC-AS

• Liquid formulation

o Gelatin

o HPMC

o Starch

o Pullulan

• Inhalation Capsules

o Gelatin

o HPMC

o Starch

o Pullulan

Global Advanced Empty Capsule Market, by Raw Material, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Animal Source

o Contract Type-A (Pork Skin

o Type-B Gelatin (Animal Bones & Calf Skin)

o Fish Bone Gelatin

• Vegetarian-based

o Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC)

o Starch

o Pullulan

Global Advanced Empty Capsule Market, by Capsule Size, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Size "000" Capsules

• Size "00" Capsules

• Size "0" Capsules

• Size "1" Capsules

• Size "2" Capsules

• Size "3" Capsules

• Size "4" Capsules

• Size "5" Capsules

Global Advanced Empty Capsule Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Pharmaceutical

• Nutraceutical & Cosmetic

• CROs

• CMOS

Global Advanced Empty Capsule Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Advanced Empty Capsule Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Advanced Empty Capsule Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Advanced Empty Capsule Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Advanced Empty Capsule Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Advanced Empty Capsule Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

