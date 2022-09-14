Radiology Information System Market Share 2022-2027, Size, Report and Forecast

Radiology Information System Market Report

The global radiology information system market size reached US$ 888.4 Million in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 1,433.40 Million, growing at a CAGR of 7.60%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Radiology Information System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global radiology information system market share.

The global radiology information system market size reached a value of US$ 888.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,433.40 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 7.60% during 2022-2027.

A radiology information system (RIS) is an advanced database system used by medical professionals to keep track of patient data and image files generated in the course of diagnosis and treatment. It also assists in booking appointments and billing for patients, thereby eliminating the need for paper-based documentation. RIS is extensively utilized in hospitals and medical clinics as it aids in improving workflow management, departmental productivity, customer services and overall cost-efficiency.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Radiology Information System Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular, cancer, arthritis, and diabetes, owing to the increasing consumption of fast food and sedentary lifestyles of individuals. In addition, the rising utilization of RIS in intraoral plate scanners, cone-beam computed tomography imaging, and intraoral and extraoral X-Ray systems represent another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the market is further propelled by the increasing demand for interventional radiology techniques like magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), X-Rays, fluoroscopy, ultrasounds, and scanners.

Moreover, the emerging information and technology (IT) solutions enable diagnostic centers and hospitals real-time communication between patients and

doctors, easy access to health-related information, and immediate disease diagnosis. This, coupled with the introduction of advanced and economical cloud-based services by key players, is also positively influencing the market growth.

Global Radiology Information System Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Who are the Key Players in the Radiology Information System Market?

Advanced Data Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, Covetus LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Kareo Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medinformatix Inc, Novarad and Siemens AG.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, component, deployment mode and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Integrated Radiology Information Systems

• Standalone Radiology Information Systems

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• Web-based

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Office-Based Physicians

• Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

