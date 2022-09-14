Functional Ingredients Market Report, Global Size, Share, Growth, Key Players and Industry Analysis 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Functional Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global functional ingredients market size reached US$ 86.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 132.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2022-2027. Functional ingredients refer to bioactive compounds used for delivering several health benefits. They include nutritionally fortified elements that are added to food and beverages to improve digestion, concentration, energy levels, memory, and vision. Commonly used functional ingredients include vitamins, probiotics, proteins, prebiotics, omega 3, and hydrocolloids. They are added to bread, pasta, cereal, milk, granola, cheeses, yogurt, tea, and coffee. Functional ingredients also aid in promoting optimum growth in children and adults, preventing nutritional deficiencies, and minimizing the risks of developing diseases. As a result, these compounds find widespread applications in personal care, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, animal feed, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating health consciousness among the masses and the elevating product demand across the food and beverage (F&B) industry are primarily driving the functional ingredients market. Besides this, the aggressive promotional activities of these compounds by leading manufacturers through social media platforms to reach a broader consumer base and various collaborations with celebrities and sports personalities to create more awareness, especially among the millennials, are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of food products fortified with functional ingredients to obtain a nutrient-rich diet, owing to the sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules of individuals, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the rising healthcare expenditure capacities of the consumers and the extensive research and development (R&D) activities are expected to bolster the functional ingredients market in the coming years.

Functional Ingredients Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the functional ingredients market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Arla Foods amba

• BASF SE

• Cargill Incorporated

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

• Golden Grain Group Limited

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• NutriBiotic

• Omega Protein Corporation (Cooke Inc)

• Roquette Frères

• Tate & Lyle plc

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global functional ingredients market on the basis of type, source, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Probiotics

• Proteins and Amino Acids

• Omega-3 and Omega-6 Fatty Acids

• Vitamin and Minerals

• Prebiotics

• Botanical Extracts

• Others

Breakup by Source:

• Natural

• Synthetic

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal Feed

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

