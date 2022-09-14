Soap Market To Reach USD 60.30 bn By 2030 - CAGR to Grow at 5.8% Over the Period 2022 – 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Soap Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Rising demand for natural or organic products in urban areas

Rising awareness regarding benefits of a healthy and hygienic lifestyle followed by supportive government regulations is significant factor driving global soap market revenue growth.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global soap market size was USD 36.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as growing awareness of health and wellness concerns among people. Consumers get exposed to various germs, such as viruses and bacteria knowingly and unknowingly in public places be it commercial or residential, owing to which consumers nowadays are becoming more conscious regarding maintaining cleanliness and proper sanitization at various places, such as homes, restaurants, and hotels, which is another factor driving market revenue growth.

Bathing bars with alluring scents and colours that promise to moisturise, lighten, and prevent ageing are becoming more and more well-liked by consumers. However, dishwashing and laundry soaps with ingredients like lemon are more useful for cleaning clothes and household items and are therefore more popular. In order to maintain cleanliness and stop the transmission of illnesses, pandemics and epidemics like the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and the introduction of lethal flu types like H1N1 are creating a great need for such disinfection goods, which is a major driver driving the market expansion.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Soap market. Also, to arrive at an accurate and unbiased market forecast, data collected from secondary research sources have been analyzed and validated through primaries.

The global Soap Market Growing awareness of skin cancers and various other skin disorders and increasing popularity of Soap Market products owing to multi-functional properties, such as tinted sunscreen, are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Key Soap Market participants include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., Procter & Gamble, Himalaya Wellness, ITC Limited, Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Cholayil Private Limited, and Dr. Woods Naturals.

Key inclusions of the Soap Market report:

COVID-19 effects on growth figures.

Statistical analysis pertaining to market size, sales volume, and overall industry revenue.

Organized mentions of major market trends.

Growth opportunities.

Figures showcasing market growth rate.

Advantages and disadvantages of direct and indirect sales channels.

Insights regarding traders, distributors, and dealers present in the industry.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

On 10 September 2020, Henkel invested approximately USD 23 Million to expand hand soap and sanitizer production at the U.S. facilities. This investment is aimed at providing new types of equipment which support additional production of dial liquid hand soap and hand sanitizers in New York and West Hazleton.

In 2021, the organic segment's revenue contribution was significant. This can be attributable to a rise in consumer awareness regarding the use of hazardous synthetic components in typical soaps, which is fueling demand for natural and herbal-based soap products and boosting this segment's revenue growth. Additionally, consumers are purchasing organic soaps since they are produced with natural components like neem, basil, aloe vera, and others. Due to the benefits of natural components, there is an increase in demand for organic goods. These ingredients help to enhance skin health and treat conditions like eczema, acne, and sunburn, among others.

During the projected period, the laundry soap market is anticipated to experience moderate revenue growth. This can be linked to an increase in demand for liquid-based soaps in the laundry aisle due to an increase in the number of end-use industries—including hotels, hospitals, families, and others—that are using washing machines to clean their garments. In addition, as automatic washing machines become more common, there is a growing need for energy-saving gels, pods, and other products. Therefore, during the projected period, higher demand for automatic washing machines is anticipated to fuel this segment's revenue growth.

The Soap Market research study of historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Soap Market .

Emergen Research has segmented the global soap market based on composition, product type, form, application, packaging, sales channel, and region:

Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Organic/Herbal

Conventional

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Bath & Body Soaps

Kitchen Soaps

Laundry Soaps

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Bar

Liquid

Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pouch

Bottle

Tube

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Residential

Commercial

Hotels & Restaurants

Corporates/Offices

Schools/Colleges/Universities

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Online Stores

Direct Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty/Multi-brand Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Soap prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.

