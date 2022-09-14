Functional Fluid Market Share Worth US$55.2 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Surge in Industrial Production Activities Fueled the Growth of the Functional Fluid Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Functional Fluid Market size is estimated to reach US$55.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Growing construction industry is anticipated to fuel the demand for functional fluids because it is utilized in machine parts, engines and other equipment. This would drive the Functional Fluid Market size growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Functional Fluid Market, owing to the automotive industry growth in the region. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), in 2021, the total number of cars manufactured in China was 26,082,000, an increase of 2.4% over 2020.
2. The crucial determinants such as increasing disposable income, surging demand for commercial space and others are driving the growth of building and construction activities. This factor is accelerating market growth.
3. The increasing developments and innovations associated with synthetic lubricants would create a potential for market growth in the upcoming years.
4. However, the fluctuations in the raw materials prices of Functional Fluid may restrict the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Process Oil Segment held the significant Functional Fluid Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The latest product launches associated with process oils would benefit the market growth during the projected forecast period.
2. Transportation Segment held a significant Functional Fluid Market share of over 20% in 2021. The factors such as the increasing adoption of passenger cars, the booming transport production and others are accelerating the growth of the automotive industry.
3. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region as it held the largest Functional Fluid Market share of up to 48% in 2021.
4. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), in 2021, 2.1 million commercial vehicles were produced in the European Union region, an increase of 1.0% over 2020. Moreover, according to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), in 2020, the passenger car production at the global level was 55,908,989 units and in 2021, it was 57,054,295 units. This was 2% higher in comparison with 2020.
5. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in 2020, the total automobile production in India was 22,655,609 units and in 2021, it was 22,933,230 units, an increase of 1.2%. Moreover, according to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), in 2020, the production of light commercial vehicles in Asia-Pacific was 4,668,333 units and in 2021, it was 5,099,264 units, an increase of 9%. Therefore, the growth of the transportation industry in Asia-Pacific is fueling the demand for vehicle parts.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Functional Fluid industry are -
1. Exxon Mobil Corporation
2. Royal Dutch Shell Plc
3. Chevron Corporation
4. BP PLC
5. BASF SE
