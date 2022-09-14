Global Metal-Air Battery Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for energy due to the ongoing expansion of the emerging economies, rapid developments in new energy technologies for a sustainable future, rise in demand for storage batteries with high energy densities, and persistent technological advancements such as 3D printing technology and laser processing for the manufacturing of metal-air batteries are expected to drive the growth of the global metal-air battery market. Closed manufacturing facilities, reduced workforce, and other supply chain challenges during the pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global metal-air battery market generated $424 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $424 million Market Size in 2031 $1.6 billion CAGR 15.0% No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments Covered Metal, Voltage, Application, And Region Drivers Surge in demand for energy due to the ongoing expansion of the emerging economies Rapid developments in new energy technologies for a sustainable future Opportunities Rise in demand for storage batteries with high energy densities Technological advancements such as 3D printing technology and laser processing for the manufacturing of metal-air batteries Restrains Extortionate investment in the research and development of the metal-air battery

COVID-19 Scenario:

The global metal-air battery market experienced a devastating impact due to the prevalence of lockdowns in various countries during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stringent regulatory lockdown procedures and social segregation standards were imposed in the early phases of the pandemic, which resulted in the closure of various factories across the globe.

The automotive industry had a devastating impact on the market as metal-air batteries were increasingly in the production of automobiles.

Thus, a sharp decrease in automotive sales during the pandemic directly impacted the growth of the market.

However, the market is expected to recoup with eased lockdown restrictions and growth of the automotive industry in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global metal-air battery market based on metal, voltage, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on metal, the zinc segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments of the market such as the aluminum, lithium, iron segment, and others.

Based on voltage, the low segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The medium segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.72% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the electronic devices segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The electric vehicles segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.23% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.34% during the forecast period.

The report analyzes these key players in the global metal-air battery market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolios, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Leading Market Players: -

Phinergy

log 9 materials

PolyPlus Battery Company

GP Batteries International Limited

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

ZAF Energy Systems

ACTXE Limited

Arotech Corporation

Renata SA

Energizer Holdings

Inc.

Ionomr Innovations Inc.

