Global Interventional Radiology Products Market worth $ 40.76 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global interventional radiology products market is valued at US$ 21.42 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 40.76 Billion by 2030

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Interventional Radiology Products Market- by Type (Catheters, Stents, Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices, Angioplasty Balloons, Thrombectomy Systems, Embolization Devices, Biopsy Needles, Accessories, and Other Interventional Radiology Products), Applications (Cardiology, Urology & Nephrology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Orthopedics, and Other Applications), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global interventional radiology products market is valued at US$ 21.42 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 40.76 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.6% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

To diagnose and treat patients, interventional radiology uses minimally invasive image-guided procedures. This field of medicine uses radiological guidance systems and apparatus, including x-ray, MRI, CT, fluoroscopy, and other modalities. The main interventional radiological procedures performed with these techniques are for diagnosing any underlying disorders the patient may have, which can be identified by visualization through photographs. Vascular and interventional radiology are other names for interventional radiology (VIR).

The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular issues, among the world's population will be a significant driver of the market for interventional radiology products. As consumer preferences for minimally invasive procedures change, the need for interventional radiology technologies, such as CT scans, MRIs, and ultrasounds, will increase, spurring market expansion. Another significant factor boosting the market's expansion is the increasing emphasis on developing smart, digital inhalers. A growing need of painless drug administration and rising healthcare costs drive market expansion. The number of applications will rise, accelerating the market's expansion. Because of the increased urbanization, shifting lifestyles, and rising disposable income levels in both developing and developed countries, the market for interventional radiology products will grow more slowly. The demand for interventional radiology products would benefit from a rise in the senior population and an environment with favourable reimbursement policies.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the interventional radiology products market over the forecast years. The high prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding geriatric population, rising use of minimally invasive procedures, and the presence of major players in the region can all be linked to the big proportion of the North American market. In addition, the Asia Pacific interventional radiology products market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies like China, India, and South Korea, rising chronic disease prevalence, rising demand for high-quality healthcare, increasing healthcare spending and government initiatives, rising disposable income, expansion of the medical device industries, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure in Southeast Asian nations are the main factors propelling the market's development in the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players operating in the Interventional Radiology Products market include Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore), Teleflex Incorporated (US), vascular S.L.U. (Spain), Penumbra, Inc. (the US), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), ENDOCOR GmbH (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott (US), Cardinal Health (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Stryker (US), Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan), Cook Medical (US), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Palex Medical (Spain), UreSil, LLC (US), Alvimedica (Turkey), Cardionovum GmbH (Germany), SMT (India), Medinol Ltd. (Israel), Comed B.V. (Netherlands), SCITECH (Brazil), Balton Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Rontis (Switzerland) and other prominent players

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In 2021, the radial artery access portfolio was purchased by Medtronic (Ireland) from RIST Neurovascular, Inc. (US). The company's product line in the market for interventional radiology goods was widened by this acquisition, which also improved its capacity to assist patients who require interventional neurovascular therapy.

• In 2020, by acquiring Farapulse, Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US) will increase its product offerings in the market for interventional radiology devices.

Market Segments

Global Interventional Radiology Products Market, by Type, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Catheters

• Stents

• Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters

• Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

• Angioplasty Balloons

• Thrombectomy Systems

• Embolization Devices

• Biopsy Needles

• Accessories

• Other Interventional Radiology Products

Global Interventional Radiology Products Market, by Applications, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Cardiology

• Urology & Nephrology

• Oncology

• Gastroenterology

• Neurology

• Orthopedics

• Other Applications

Global Interventional Radiology Products Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Interventional Radiology Products Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Interventional Radiology Products Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Interventional Radiology Products Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Interventional Radiology Products Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Interventional Radiology Products Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

