Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size Worth US$ 305.01 Million by 2027| IMARC Group

Pharmaceutical Robots Market Report

The global pharmaceutical robots market size reached US$ 161.84 Million in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 305.01 Million, growing at a CAGR of 10.80%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Pharmaceutical Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global pharmaceutical robots market size reached a value of US$ 161.84 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 305.01 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.80% during 2022-2027.

Pharmaceutical robots are deployed in the healthcare sector to complete routine operations without human intervention. They enhance efficiency as robots can easily perform repetitive tasks such as administering, categorizing, packaging, kit assembly, and producing customized medicines accurately compared to workers. They accelerate the drug discovery process, increase operational capacity, reduce contamination risks, fill labor shortages, secure material handling, save workers from hazardous environments, accurately analyze data faster, and reduce cost expenditure by minimum training lessons.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Pharmaceutical Robots Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing competition in the pharmaceutical industry. Due to this, manufacturers are extensively adopting pharmaceutical robots to increase safety, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

Besides this, precision and workflow accuracy help the healthcare sector avoide infections and provide better healthcare to patients, which represents a major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has led to the increasing need for automation in the healthcare industry to overcome labor shortages, avoid human contact and prevent virus transmission.

Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) with robotics, and the increasing focus on minimally invasive surgeries in the healthcare industry are further propelling the market growth.

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ABB Ltd., DENSO Corporation, FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kuka AG, Marchesini Group S.p.A, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Seiko Epson Corporation, Shibuya Corporation, Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne Inc.) and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Traditional Robots

o Articulated Robots

o SCARA Robots

o Delta/Parallel Robots

o Cartesian Robots

o Dual-arm Robots

• Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots

Breakup by Application:

• Picking and Packaging

• Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs

• Laboratory Applications

Breakup by End User:

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Research Laboratories

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

