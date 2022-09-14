IaaS Market

Higher adoption rate in SMBs and mobility and BYOD trends among organizations have emerged as new opportunities to drive market in the future.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market to USD 481.8 Billion by 2030, Huge Opportunity For Investors ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global IaaS Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

The global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market generated $51.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $481.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure, surge in cloud adoption across several industry verticals, and the requirement for rapid data accessibility drive the growth of the global infrastructure as a service market. However, concerns of security over private cloud deployment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in need to manage data throughout its lifespan, from storage to archiving, is expected to present opportunities during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the telecom and IT segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fifths of the global infrastructure as a service market. This is attributed to complex network and computing requirements. However, the government and education segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 26.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in investments by government and public sector companies.

Based on deployment model, the hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global infrastructure as a service market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in generation of data from social media, big data, internet of things (IoT), and other applications, that led to the need for data storage and cost saving through the hybrid environment. The research also analyzes the segments including private and public.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global infrastructure as a service industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to presence of huge number of specialized IaaS vendors in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period, owing to ongoing digital transformation in the region.

The key players that operate in the IaaS market are Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Web Services, inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Google Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle corporation, RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC., and Redcentric Plc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Covid-19 Scenario

• Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the adoption of the remote working culture and cloud services led to increased implementation of IaaS. The closure of commercial activities and lockdown measures presented challenges in daily operations of businesses and increased implementation of IaaS.

• According to a survey conducted by Manage Engine, nearly 97% of Indian enterprises raised their reliance on the cloud technology and raised deployment of hybrid cloud.

• The need to process the data at high speed, share huge amount of information over cloud, and lowering overall operational costs led to adoption of IaaS during the pandemic.

Key Findings of the Study

• By component type, the compute segment accounted for the largest infrastructure as a service market size in 2020.

• By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.

• By deployment model, the hybrid segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

