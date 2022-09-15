Patterning Material Market worth US$5.7 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.9% - IndustryARC
Rapidly Growing Integrated Circuit Market & Technological Advancements Facilitating Era of Nanodevices are Major Driving Factors for Patterning Material Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Patterning Material Market size is estimated to reach US$5.7 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Domestic electronic production in India has increased from US$29 billion in 2014-15 to US$67 billion in 2020-21. Therefore, the growth in the electronics industry would drive the patterning material market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Patterning Material market size. The increase in demand from end-user sectors, such as automotive, electrical & electronics and others is the main factor driving the region's growth.
2. One of the primary factors contributing to the Patterning Material market's favorable outlook is significant growth in the electrical & electronics sector around the globe.
3. Technological advancements in nanotechnology, the growth of the integrated circuit market and the rise of end-user industries - all contribute to Patterning Material growth.
4. However, the market's expansion is projected to be hampered by high manufacturing costs.
Segmental Analysis:
1. NEMS and MEMS Device segment held the largest Patterning Material market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. Asia-Pacific segment held a significant share in the Patterning Material market share in 2021 up to 42%. Due to the existence of a high number of OEMs in the region, the electronics manufacturing industry in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow significantly in the coming years.
3. According to the People’s Republic of China, in 2021, the electronics industry grew by 15.7 percent, an increase of 8 percentage points year over year. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the electronics manufacturing industry in India is projected to reach US$520 billion by 2025.
4. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, by 2025, Electronics consumption would increase to US$400 billion by 2025, up from US$33 billion in FY20. By 2025, India is predicted to be the world's fifth-largest consumer electronics and appliances market.
5. According to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, computer and information terminal manufacturing in Japan was worth 1,041,122 million yen in 2017 and 1,251,283 million yen in 2019.
6. Electrical & Electronics segment held the largest Patterning Material market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This is owing to extensive demand from the electrical & electronics sector.
7. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), global semiconductors sales totaled US$151.7 billion in the first quarter of 2020, showing an increase of 23% over the first quarter of 2021. With the increasing growth in electronics production and semiconductors, the demand for patterning material for applications in automotive sensors, NEMS and MEMS devices and others is growing.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Patterning Material industry are -
1. Applied Materials, Inc.
2. Brewer Science, Inc.
3. DongjinSemichem Co., Ltd.
4. Honeywell Electronic Materials, Inc.
5. JSR Micro, Inc.
