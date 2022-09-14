Global Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology Market worth $ 5.72 Billion by 2030 - by InsightAce Analytic

Global Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology Market infograph Global Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology Market seg

Global Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology market will be valued at US$ 2.66 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 5.72 Billion by 2030

Major market players operating in the Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology market include Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (US), Terumo Corporation” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology Market- by Products (Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices (embolic Coils, Flow Diversion Devices, Liquid Embolic Agents), Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems (carotid Artery Stents, Embolic Protection, Balloon Catheters), Support Devices (microcatheters And Guidewires), And Neurothrombectomy Devices (clot Retrievals, Suction & Aspiration, Snares)), End-Users (Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers and Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1345

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology market will be valued at US$ 2.66 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 5.72 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.13% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Coils, stents, clot-retrieving devices, and other devices for treating neurovascular illnesses, such as brain aneurysms and neurovascular thrombectomy, are included in the category of "neurovascular devices" or "interventional neurology devices." Blood clots in the arteries and veins of the brain that can also cause stroke are removed using clot retrieval, suction, and aspiration equipment. Disorders with the blood arteries that deliver oxygen-rich blood to the brain region are treated with neurovascular devices.

Increased demand for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures, an increase in neurovascular surgical operations, adequate medical reimbursements for the treatment of neurovascular diseases, and rising government spending on healthcare facilities are the main factors driving the global market for neurovascular devices or interventional neurology. The need for neurovascular devices or interventional neurology is anticipated to be caused by the rising incidence of stroke, cerebral aneurysm, epilepsy, arteriovenous malformation (AVM), and carotid artery stenosis. However, in the next few years, the market expansion is anticipated to be constrained by patient ignorance of neurovascular problems and treatments and by the high price of neurovascular devices and surgical procedures.

North America is anticipated to be a major contributor to the Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology market. This may be related to improved healthcare infrastructure, an increased prevalence of neurological disorders and chronic illnesses, and improved healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology market is expected to register significant growth. The market for neurovascular devices or interventional neurology is expected to expand due to the rising number of patients with chronic neurological illnesses and the introduction and approval of embolization devices in numerous nations.

Major market players operating in the Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology market include Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Penumbra, Inc. (US), Microport Scientific Corporation (China), Kaneka Corp. (Japan), Integer Holdings Corporation (US), Balt (France), Perflow Medical (Israel), Phenox GmbH (Germany), Sensome (France), Evasc (Canada), Rapid Medical (Israel), Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd (Japan), Acandis GmbH (Germany), Medikit Co. Ltd (Japan), Imperative Care (US), Lepu Medical (China), Cerus Endovascular (US), MicroVention, Inc. (US), Mizuho Medical (Japan), Peter Lazic GmBH (Germany), Spartan Micro (US), Emboflu (Switzerland), Straub Medical AG (Switzerland), AngioDynamics (US), Microbot Medical Inc. (US) and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In April 2022, Connemara Biomedical Holdings Teoranta, which includes its operating businesses Aran Biomedical and Proxy Biomedical, was acquired, according to an announcement from Integer Holdings Corporation. Integer's ability to provide comprehensive solutions for challenging delivery and treatment devices in fast-growing cardiovascular fields like structural heart, neurovascular, peripheral vascular, and endovascular, as well as general surgery, is now even stronger thanks to its relationship with Aran.

• In December 2021, the leading global provider of medical technology, Stryker, and Microbot Medical Inc. (US) worked together. To create the first dedicated robotic procedure kits for particular neurovascular operations, Microbot Medical will work with Stryker's Neurovascular Division to integrate its neurovascular tools with Microbot's LIBERTY Robotic System.

Curious about this latest version of the report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1345

Market Segments

Global Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology Market, by Products, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices

o Embolic Coils

o Bare Detachable Coils

o Coated Detachable Coils

o Flow Diversion Devices

o Liquid Embolic Agents

• Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems

o Carotid Artery Stents

o Embolic Protection Devices

o Balloon Catheters

• Support Devices

o Microcatheters

o Guidewires

• Neurothrombectomy devices

o Clot Retrievals

o Suction & Aspiration Devices

o Snares

Global Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Hospitals & Surgical Centers

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Global Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

 To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for the global Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology market

 To receive an industry overview and future trends of the Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology market

 To analyze the Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology market drivers and challenges

 To get information on the Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology market value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) forecast to 2030

 To get information on investments, mergers & acquisitions in the Neurovascular Devices or Interventional Neurology market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1345