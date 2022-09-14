New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Monetization and Adoption Strategies in Asia-Pacific" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319545/?utm_source=GNW

Market focus is shifting even more towards growing the enterprise segment, which makes commercial sense.

5G monetization in APAC for both the consumer and enterprise segments is being driven by intelligence and automation that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to address local behaviors, needs, and preferences.

Contribution from 5G network slicing to revenue is delayed, but the analyst expects that by 2025, it will account for 43.9% of total 5G revenue in APAC.

Simplification, digital, agile, managed, and value creation are fast becoming hygiene factors to cope with the increasingly complex 5G era.

To stay relevant, timely, and competitive, the joint enablement of new digital services and new viable business models that can create new options or possibilities will be helpful to drive both 5G and economic growth.

Beyond enabling strategic partnerships, industry players must extend the level of support that is necessary to overcome gaps and broaden boundaries.

For successful 5G monetization, industry competitors should work to apply technology that can create new dimensions and new ways of working or living.

Innovative technology should not be used to replace old processes and systems that use older or cheaper solutions.

Instead, the need is for visionaries to dream up a new world for the techies to build using new technology.

This is a space where 5G is strong and will excel.

5G monetization requires out-of-the-box thinking, which is why Frost & Sullivan looks towards the innovative companies of the world as the movers who will capitalize on it.

With the journey to the cloud settling on multi-cloud or hybrid cloud rather than cloud-native as the solution, the next uncertainty and wave of growth is in the direction personalization will take.

This will be an interesting space to watch and understand how well technology can get to know a person to serve its intended purpose.

The metaverse concept seems promising; however, the concept is still at a nascent stage and is not ready to impact 5G during the duration of this study (2021–2026).

Author: Mei Lee Quah

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319545/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________