U.S. Dermatology Partners Announces the Opening of Taylor, Texas Office

U.S. Dermatology Partners expands access to dermatology care to patients in Williamson County with the opening of their Taylor, Texas office

TAYLOR, Texas (PRWEB) September 14, 2022

U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office location in Taylor, Texas. The new office is part of the organization's Outreach Program serving rural and underserved communities and will offer convenient access to dermatology and skin cancer treatments to patients in Williamson County beginning September 12th. The office, led by Board-Certified Dermatologist Rachelle Naridze, MD, will treat patients of all ages for a range of dermatologic conditions including acne, psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer.

Patients seeking dermatologic treatment in rural areas may have extensive wait times or may have to travel an hour or more to reach practitioners in urban and suburban areas. With the population in Taylor, Texas, growing rapidly due to Samsung's upcoming $17 billion semiconductor campus in the town, U.S. Dermatology Partners wanted to meet the demand of the growing population and ensure that essential dermatological care is easily accessible to the residents of Williamson County without the need to travel long distances. U.S. Dermatology Partners is opening over 30 new locations across eight states in the next three years to address the problem of healthcare inequities in rural areas.

U.S. Dermatology Partners CEO, Paul Singh stated, "We are pleased to serve the dermatological needs of patients in Taylor and Williamson County. By providing easier access to preventive treatment options, patients at this new office location will enjoy improved health and earlier detection of serious conditions like skin cancer."

Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in Texarkana, Texas, Wichita, Kansas, and Granbury, Texas, which expand on their efforts to reach more patients, delivering high-quality care, throughout the country.

The new Taylor office is conveniently located 0.4. miles west of North Main Street in Taylor Medical Center at 601 Mallard Ln #A, Taylor, TX 76574. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (737) 270-7730 or click here to request an appointment online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the largest and most sought-after dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 1.5 million patients each year. With over 90 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

