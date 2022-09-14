Wireless Microphone Market Size to Reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027, With Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.50% (2022-2027)

Wireless Microphone Market Report

The global wireless microphone market size reached US$ 2.62 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 3.7 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.50% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Wireless Microphone Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global wireless microphone market size reached a value of US$ 2.62 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.50% during 2022-2027.

A wireless microphone is a device that contains a small, battery-powered radio transmitter for transferring audio signals to the recipient without using a physical cable. It relies on different standards of transmission technologies and frequency, including very high frequency (VHF), ultra-high frequency (UHF), frequency modulation (FM), amplitude modulated (AM), infrared (IR) light, etc. A wireless microphone offers enhanced flexibility, connectivity, convenience, etc., to the users and is used in podcasting, public speaking events, concerts, TV, and filmmaking across countries. The leading market players are focusing on technological advances and improvements in sound quality and reliability of these devices for real-time media streaming. As a result, wireless microphones find widespread applications across various sectors, such as corporate, education, hospitality, etc.

Wireless Microphone Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating sales of consumer electronics, including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, etc., are primarily driving the wireless microphone market. Besides this, the elevating usage of podcasting in business-to-commerce (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) sectors to target a wider audience and to build a brand image is further augmenting the market growth.

Apart from this, the growing popularity of live programs and performances, such as comedy shows, sports events, music, concerts, etc., is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the introduction of handheld wireless microphones with innovative features, including optical and coaxial Bluetooth input and adjustable echo, are positively influencing the product demand.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of these devices in content creation for YouTube and social media platforms is expected to bolster the wireless microphone market in the coming years.

Global Wireless Microphone Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AKG Acoustics (Harman International Industries Inc.), Audio-Technica Corporation, Baltic Latvian Universal Electronics LLC (Logitech International S.A.), LEWITT GmbH, RØDE Microphones, Samson Technologies Corp., Saramonic International, Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Shure Incorporated, Sony Corporation and Yamaha Corporation. Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, technology and end user

Breakup by Type:

• Handheld

• Clip-on

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Bluetooth

• Wi-Fi

• Radio Frequency

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Corporate

• Education

• Hospitality

• Sporting Events

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

