Trade Surveillance System Market Size 2022-2027, Share, Growth, Report and Forecast

The global trade surveillance system market size reached US$ 893.5 Million in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 2,412.20 Million, growing at a CAGR of 17.30%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Trade Surveillance System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global trade surveillance system market size reached a value of US$ 893.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2,412.20 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 17.30% during 2022-2027.

A trade surveillance system is an advanced software solution that monitors and detects illegal or unethical activities. These practices include market fraud, manipulation, and behavioral patterning, insider trading, and unsuitable investments., It also helps prevent and investigate manipulative, abusive, or illegal trading practices in the securities market. In recent years, the trade surveillance system has gained momentum due to its rising adoption by trade exchange firms, government regulators, information technology (IT) service providers, financial institutions, and consulting firms.

Trade Surveillance System Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the rising incidences of market manipulation, abusive trading, and fraud. Consequently, there has been a substantial shift of the masses toward automated and algorithmic trading, which is creating a positive market outlook. Additionally, the escalating demand for pre- and post-trade monitoring in financial institutions is propelling the market growth.

Besides this, the growing need for mandatory regulatory compliance is strengthening the market growth. Other than this, key players are extensively investing in the development of advanced product variants integrated with innovative technologies, including machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and artificial intelligence (AI) is also accelerating the product adoption rate.

For instance, they have introduced solutions with improved surveillance and risk detection capabilities, more powerful AI and NLP applications, and updated cloud architecture. Other growth-inducing factors include increasing cloud-based trading activities, technological advancements, rising security concerns, and rapid digitalization.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of these key players include:

ACA Group, Accenture plc, Aquis Exchange PLC, b-next, Cognizant, CRISIL Limited (S&P Global Inc.), FIS, International Business Machines Corporation, Nasdaq Inc., NICE Ltd., OneMarketData LLC and SIA S.p.A.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, deployment mode, enterprise size and end user.

Breakup by Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by End User:

• Banks

• Institutional Brokers

• Retail Brokers

• Market Centers and Regulators

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

