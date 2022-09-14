Germany Data for Surgeries Rising Trends, Demands and Business Outlook 2023

Germany Data for Surgeries

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Germany Data for Surgeries" The number of hip implants, major peritoneal surgeries, thoracic surgeries, surgeries for central nervous system (CNS), and ENT surgeries in Germany were valued at 4,246.6 thousand procedures in 2016 and is projected to reach 4,858.4 thousand procedures by 2023.

This study includes volume of surgeries for hip implants, major peritoneal surgeries, thoracic surgeries, surgeries for central nervous system (CNS), and ENT surgeries conducted in Germany. In addition, the report includes other relevant details for the aforementioned surgeries such as postoperative stay, infection rates, wound healing, and hygiene requirements during postoperative wound healing.

Growth in number of hospitals, surge in adoption of technologically advanced products, and increase in number of surgeries due to rise in geriatric population & prevalence of chronic diseases are the major factors that drive the growth of surgical procedures performed in Germany.

