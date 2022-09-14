Soil Moisture Sensors Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global soil moisture sensors market to reach US$ 407.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.11% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Soil Moisture Sensors Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on soil moisture sensor market report.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global soil moisture sensors market size reached US$ 188.5 Million in 2021. A soil moisture sensor represents an instrument that is utilized for measuring water content in the active root zone on the volumetric and gravimetric bases. It relies on adjustable moisture content set-points, which are connected to an irrigation system controller and use high-frequency capacitance technology. Soil moisture sensors aid in detecting and converting electrical conductivity to moisture units, providing real-time data, conserving water, and enhancing the overall irrigation efficiency. They are widely used in landscape irrigation, greenhouse management, bioremediation, wastewater reclamation, etc. Soil moisture sensors are considered suitable for research and experimental studies in the fields of environmental science, agricultural science, biology, botany, horticulture, etc.

Market Trends

The growing adoption of precision farming and yield monitoring practices to enhance crop productivity, owing to the rising population and increasing demand for agricultural produce, is among the key factors augmenting the soil moisture sensor market. Furthermore, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies to improve soil productivity and quality is also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the elevating product usage in the construction sector for detecting and analyzing wetlands before initiating a project is further catalyzing the global market. Besides this, the inflating advancements in satellite remote sensing technology are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, which is expected to positively influence the soil moisture sensor market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 407.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.11% during 2022-2027.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Acclima Inc.

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Delta-T Devices

S.I. Environmental Sensors (SUCO)

Imko Micromodultechnik (Endress+Hauser)

Irrometer Company

Sentek (Scientific Digital Imaging Plc)

Spectrum Technologies (Transcat)

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

The Toro Company

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, sensor, connectivity, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensors

Soil Water Potential Sensors

Breakup by Sensor:

Gypsum Blocks

Granular Matrix Sensors

Tensiometers

Probes

Capacitance Sensors

TDT (Time Domain Transmissiometry) Sensors

Breakup by Connectivity:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Agriculture

Landscaping and Ground Care

Sports Turf

Weather Forecasting

Forestry

Construction and Mining

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

