Privileged Identity Management Market Report 2022-2027, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

The global privileged identity management (PIM) market to reach US$ 16.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 30.75% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Privileged Identity Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on privileged identity management (PIM) market report.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global privileged identity management (PIM) market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2021. Privileged identity management (PIM) represents information security and governance tools that help organizations in preventing data breaches via privileged accounts. It is utilized for monitoring sessions of privileged users, managing credentials of the shared accounts, securing remote access over devices, etc. Privileged identity management also acts as a safe password management solution that controls administrative operations in a database. It allows organizations to monitor in- and out-premise threats by centrally handling and reviewing the usage of privileged access credentials across platforms. Owing to this, it has extensive applications across several sectors, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), defense, healthcare, information technology (IT), telecommunications, etc.

Request free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/privileged-identity-management-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The expanding IT industry and the inflating instances of cyberattacks and data thefts in organizations are among the key factors augmenting the privileged identity management market. Furthermore, the rising deployment of cloud-based services to enhance operational efficiencies of the organizations is also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, these services enable organizations to minimize access time and support the teams in deploying multi-factor authentication systems, which is further catalyzing the global market. Besides this, the development of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based PIM solutions that offer pay-per-model, automated updates, and instant access to users is also driving the market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-based PIM solutions and the emerging trend of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) in organizations are expected to positively influence the privileged identity management market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 30.75% during 2022-2027.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3fT3Gjc

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Bomgar Corporation (FP)

BeyondTrust Corporation

CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)

Centrify Corporation (Thoma Bravo)

Core Security Technologies (HelpSystems LLC)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR)

IBM Corporation (NYSE: IBM)

Iraje Software

NRI SecureTechnologies Ltd (Nomura Research Institute Ltd.)

Oracle Corporation

Osirium Ltd. (LON: OSI)

Quest Software Inc. (Dell Inc.)

Thycotic Software LLC

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component type, installation type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Component Type:

Solution

Identity Management

Access Management

Session Monitoring and Management

Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Breakup by Installation Type:

Agent-based

Appliance-based

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Telecom and IT

Retail

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.