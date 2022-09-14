Privileged Identity Management Market Report 2022-2027, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast
The global privileged identity management (PIM) market to reach US$ 16.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 30.75% during 2022-2027.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Privileged Identity Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on privileged identity management (PIM) market report.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The global privileged identity management (PIM) market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2021. Privileged identity management (PIM) represents information security and governance tools that help organizations in preventing data breaches via privileged accounts. It is utilized for monitoring sessions of privileged users, managing credentials of the shared accounts, securing remote access over devices, etc. Privileged identity management also acts as a safe password management solution that controls administrative operations in a database. It allows organizations to monitor in- and out-premise threats by centrally handling and reviewing the usage of privileged access credentials across platforms. Owing to this, it has extensive applications across several sectors, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), defense, healthcare, information technology (IT), telecommunications, etc.
Market Trends
The expanding IT industry and the inflating instances of cyberattacks and data thefts in organizations are among the key factors augmenting the privileged identity management market. Furthermore, the rising deployment of cloud-based services to enhance operational efficiencies of the organizations is also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, these services enable organizations to minimize access time and support the teams in deploying multi-factor authentication systems, which is further catalyzing the global market. Besides this, the development of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based PIM solutions that offer pay-per-model, automated updates, and instant access to users is also driving the market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-based PIM solutions and the emerging trend of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) in organizations are expected to positively influence the privileged identity management market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 30.75% during 2022-2027.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of component type, installation type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical and geography.
Breakup by Component Type:
Solution
Identity Management
Access Management
Session Monitoring and Management
Service
Professional Services
Managed Services
Breakup by Installation Type:
Agent-based
Appliance-based
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
Cloud-based
On-premises
Breakup by Organization Size:
Small and Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Breakup by Vertical:
BFSI
Government and Defense
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Telecom and IT
Retail
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
