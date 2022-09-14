Face Wash Market Expected to Rise at 5% CAGR during 2022-2027- IMARC Group
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Face wash Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
The global face wash market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 5% during 2022-2027. Face wash offers numerous benefits in treating acne and pigmentation, preventing skin dullness, maintaining an even complexion, exfoliating the skin, etc. It can also be utilized to remove microbes, make-up, skincare product residues, etc. As a result, face wash is gaining popularity as an indispensable part of the daily skincare regimen of individuals.
Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:
Detailed analysis of the global market share
Market Segmentation by product form, skin type, size, price point, distribution channel and end user.
Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value
Latest industry trends and developments
Competitive Landscape for Face Wash Market
Strategies of major players and product offerings
Key Players Included in Global Face Wash Market Research Report:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bioderma Laboratories, Burt’s Bees Inc. (The Clorox Company), Cocokind, Emami Limited, Godrej Consumers Product Limited, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Himalaya Wellness Company, Johnson & Johnson, Juice Beauty Inc., L’Oréal S.A., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Procter & Gamble Company and Unilever plc.
COVID-19 Impact Overview:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Form:
Gel
Powder
Foam
Liquid
Collagen Based
Others
Breakup by Skin Type:
Dry Skin
Oily Skin
Acne-Prone
Normal Skin
Sensitive Skin
Others
Breakup by Size:
50 ML
50 ML–200 ML
200 ML–400 ML
Others
Breakup by Price Point:
Premium
Medium
Economy
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenient Stores
Pharmacy and Drug Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by End User:
Men
Women
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
TOC for the Face Wash Market Research Report:
Preface
Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
Introduction
Global Face Wash Market
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Price Analysis
Competitive Landscape
