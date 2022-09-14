India Confectionery Market 2022-2027: Size, Share, Biggest Companies Analysis, Growth, Demand, and Report

India Confectionery Market

The emerging trend of gifting bakery products, during festivals or special events, anniversaries, birthdays, etc., is driving the India confectionery market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India Confectionery Market Overview:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Confectionery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India confectionery market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India confectionery market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.70% during 2022-2027. Confectionery refers to various food products that are rich in sugar and other sweeteners. They are designed using several ingredients, such as emulsifiers, gelling, flavoring, stabilizers, and thickening agents, which assist in enhancing the taste, appearance, texture, and elasticity of products. Confectionery items commonly include gum, ice cream, frozen desserts, chocolates and non-chocolate candies, sweet baked goods, caramels and toffees, fine bakery wares, etc. These products are extensively available across supermarkets, retail shops, bakery stores, online platforms, hypermarkets, convenience stores, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-confectionery-market/requestsample

India Confectionery Market Trends:

The emerging trend of gifting bakery products, especially during festivals or special events, such as anniversaries, birthdays, social meetings, etc., is primarily driving the India confectionery market. Besides this, the rising levels of urbanization, improving consumer living standards, and the growing popularity of imported chocolates and candies are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the development of sugar-free confectioneries, on account of the escalating health concerns towards cardiovascular diseases, obesity, diabetes, etc., is also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the introduction of limited-edition, clean-label, cruelty-free, vegan, organic, and sustainably sourced products with no chemical additives and reduced allergens is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the elevating advancements in ambient storage conditions and the launch of anti-microbial packaging solutions are anticipated to propel the India confectionery market over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-confectionery-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Hard-boiled Sweets

• Mints

• Gums and Jellies

• Chocolate

• Caramels and Toffees

• Medicated Confectionery

• Fine Bakery Wares

• Others

Breakup by Age Group:

• Children

• Adult

• Geriatric

Breakup by Price Point:

• Economy

• Mid-range

• Luxury

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmaceutical and Drug Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Global Confectionery Market Report 2022: https://www.imarcgroup.com/confectionery-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.