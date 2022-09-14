Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Will Raise $2,375.7 Million by 2030, CAGR 3.8% from 2021-2030

Mouth ulcers treatment market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mouth Ulcers Treatment market was valued at 1,655.00 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,375.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030. Mouth ulcers are painful breaks, normally small, painful lesions that develop in the mucous membrane of the oral cavity. They are usually pale or yellow painful sores with a red outer ring and are extremely normal, but uncomfortable at the same time for an individual to chew, bite or drink. Most mouth ulcers are usually harmless and heal on their own within a few days. Some mouth ulcers are severe and require immediate medical attention to reduce the severity of the lesion and pain. Mouth ulcers can be prevented by avoiding tissue injury, avoiding foods that cause mouth irritation, including citrus or acidic fruits and vegetables, such as lemons, oranges, pineapples, apples, figs, tomatoes, strawberries, and practicing good oral hygiene.

The development in the healthcare sector and innovative products, such as rapid healing gels, cooling gels and sprays, further boost the market growth. The increase in trend of self-medication and rise in demand for overt the counter (OTC) products, such as mouthwashes and gels, are anticipated to drive the growth of the mouth ulcers treatment market. In addition, initiatives taken by governments and improvement in development of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector propel the growth of the market.

The mouth ulcers treatment market is segmented into drug class, formulation type, indication, and region. On the basis of drug class, the market is divided into analgesics and corticosteroids, antihistamine, antimicrobial and anesthetic. The anesthetic segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period due to increase in demand for painkillers for temporarily reducing unbearable pain and discomforts caused by mouth ulcers and their anti-inflammatory properties.

Depending on formulation type, the market is classified into sprays, mouthwash, gels, and lozenges. The gels segment led the market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to its popularity due to their quick healing formulations, ease of availability, and immediate anti-inflammatory and anti-swelling qualities. They also have anesthetic effects, which give temporary relief from the extreme pain of mouth ulcers or sores.

By indication, the market is divided into aphthous stomatitis, oral lichen planus, and others. The aphthous stomatitis exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By drug class, the anesthetic segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• On the basis of formulation type, the gels segment dominated the market in 2020

• Depending on indication, the aphthous stomatitis exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

