India Kraft Paper Market 2022-2027: Size, Share, Price, Trends, Outlook, Top Companies, Growth Report

The Kraft Paper Market in India is majorly driven by the increasing product demand, such as food and beverages, automotive, and building and construction.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Kraft Paper Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the kraft paper market size in India. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India kraft paper market size reached 8.50 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 14.49 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during 2022-2027. Kraft paper is a paper used for material packaging. It is produced from the chemical pulp in the kraft process and is used in many commercial and industrial applications. It is perfect for creating durable wrapping paper and sturdy rigid carton boxes. It has excellent mechanical strength and is widely employed for reusable eco-designed packaging. It is available in an extensive range of shades, designs, and colors, making it very versatile for branded packaging solutions. Due to its high toughness printability and handling capacity, kraft paper is widely used in the packaging industry. This paper can be converted into wrapping, bags, pouches, cans, cartons, corrugated sheets, and others.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The market in India is majorly driven by the increasing product demand across various industry verticals, such as food and beverages, automotive, and building and construction. Due to its recyclability feature and excellent mechanical properties, kraft paper is witnessing an increasing demand across the country. In line with this, rapid urbanization and rising construction activities are significantly contributing to the market. The kraft paper market is expected to expand due to factors, such as changes in packaging norms and the evolution of the packaging industry. Furthermore, continual technological advancements in building and construction materials are catalyzing the market. Besides this, flourishing e-commerce and retail sectors will likely create lucrative growth opportunities for the key players in the kraft paper market.

The growing demand of the product for gift wrapping and DIY is propelling the market. It reduces significant event and wedding costs by creating DIY kraft-inspired decorations and invitations. Moreover, the augmenting demand for food packaging from the food industry is strengthening product demand. The Indian governing authorities are strongly focusing on adopting recycling practices for paper, thus creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, an enhanced consumer focus toward improving the appearance of the end user product is providing a boost to the market. Several companies are investing heavily in research and development activities to develop innovative solutions that can enhance the quality and performance of packaging products.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Unbleached

• Bleached

• Wrapping and Packaging

• Sack Kraft Paper

• Others

Breakup by Packaging:

• Corrugated Box

• Grocery Bags

• Industrial Bags

• Wraps

• Pouches

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Foods and Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Building and Construction

• Cosmetic and Personal Care

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

