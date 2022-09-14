Clinical Nutrition Market Report Focusing on Opportunities, Drivers and Challenges | Forecast, 2021 to 2028.

Clinical Nutrition Market 2028

Clinical nutrition market was valued at $32,495.97 Mn in 2020, and is projected to reach $51,128.26 Mn by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for clinical nutrition products is increasing during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, as consumers are looking for a variety of immunity-boosting options to prevent infection from the novel coronavirus. Furthermore, patients suffering from SARS-CoV-2 are nutritionally deficient, requiring the use of clinical nutritional products. Since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a huge demand for nutritional supplements, which has boosted the global Clinical Nutrition Market over the past few years.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the governments of Asian countries are investing in the development of healthcare infrastructure.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, “Clinical Nutrition Market by Administration, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028,” the global clinical nutrition market was valued at $32,495.97 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $51,128.26 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Increase in prevalence of metabolic disorders, high expenditure on healthcare and growth of middle class in emerging economies is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Further, increasing number of geriatric population and development of specific clinical nutrition products for geriatric population is expected to drive the market growth.

Some of the key players operating in the clinical nutrition market in the report include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danone Nutricia, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Perrigo Company plc, Pfizer Inc., Lonza Ltd., among others. Nestlé S.A., and Hero Nutritionals Inc. and others.

