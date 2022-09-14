Computational Biology Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19.5% to Reach $31.5 Billion by 2031

Computational biology market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computational biology market size was valued at $5.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $31.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 to 2031. Computational bio-modeling uses computer-aided biological models to generalize methods and properly depict simulations in virtual space to review difficulties in biological models. Computational genetics is a branch of computational biology that studies genomic homology and internal biological systems through genome sequencing. One of the most notable examples is the Human Genome Project, which successfully sequenced the whole human genome.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Some of the key players operating in the global computational biology market include Altaris capital partner, Compugen ltd., Certara, Genedata AG, Dassault systems, DNAnexus, Nimbus discovery, Instem, Rosa & co. ltd, and Simulation Plus

By application segment, the computational biology market is divided into cellular and biological simulation, drug discovery & disease modeling, pre-clinical drug development, clinical trials and human body simulation software. The cellular & biological simulation segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market. Owing to increase in demand of virtual cells open-source software, computer genomics & computational proteomics also many private and commercial cloud platforms work in collaboration with governmental and public entities to provide cellular & biological simulation service are expected to drive the market growth.

The drug discovery & disease modeling segment is estimated to be the largest growing segment during the computational biology market forecast. Owing to increase in number of drug development and rise in awareness regarding target selection by using various methods such as assay and readers, automation and high content screening.

By services, the contract segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market. This is owing to the fact that contract services are cheap when compared to the in-house services provided worldwide. Contract Research Organization (CRO) pro service providers work with clients to develop a customized plan as per the requirements therefore, act as a driver to boost the growth of the market.

The in-house segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment. In-house service provides a company with greater control over the execution of in-house tasks, since it is the direct employer-based services also because of the advantages such as cost and time saving.

By end use, the commercial segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market. Due to increasing investment in Research and Development (R&D) in genetic engineering and new drug discovery by public as well as private companies, which contribute in the growing demand for computational biology significantly.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By application type, the cellular & biological simulation services segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By services, the contract service was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By end use, the academic & research segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2031.

• By region, North America garnered largest revenue share in 2021, whereas LAMEA is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.0% during the review period.

