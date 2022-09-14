Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market: Power Converter Battery Pack to Rise at 10.1% CAGR During 2019 - 2026

Electric vehicle range extender market set to reach $1,679.9 million, at 9% CAGR 2019-2026, the fuel cell range extender type is driving ahead.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied market Research, the global electric vehicle range extender market generated $839.8 million in 2018, and is projected to generate $1.67 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of key market dynamics, driving forces & opportunities, key segments, pricing, product portfolio, and competitive scenario.

Download Report Sample (212 Pages PDF with Insights, 70 Charts, 96 Tables, Figures) at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6391

Rise in demand for extension of driving range in electric vehicles and need for engine downsizing boost the growth of the global electric vehicle (EV) ranger extender market. However, development of driving range extension of BEVs and focus of OEMs on lowering down the price of battery impede the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for fuel cell range extender along with development of innovative range extenders create new opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 Scenarios on EV Range Extenders:

China is one of the greatest automobile and automotive parts manufacturing hub. However, China is amongst the most affected regions, sue to which the supply and production of these products have been slow down.

On the other hand, owing to the precautionary measures and government regulations manufacturers have shut down their companies.

Moreover, with the recovery phase in various regions, the governments are initiating to lift certain regulations, which may offer these companies to continue manufacturing processes.

Based on type, the ICE range extender segment accounted for nearly half of the total share of the global electric vehicle (EV) ranger extender market in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, the fuel cell range extender segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on component, the battery pack segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. However, the power converter segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, North America is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2026. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly half of the global electric vehicle (EV) ranger extender market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. AVL

The key market players in the report include Delta Motorsport, BMW, Ceres Power, Magna International, MAHLE, Nissan Motor Corporation, Plug Power Inc., and Rheinmetall.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6391

Similar Reports (10% Discount on Customization):

Electric Vehicle Market 2020-2030: The global electric vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, and region.

Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market 2020-2030: The electric vehicle on board charger market is segmented on the basis of power output, propulsion type, vehicle type, and region.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

