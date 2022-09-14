Dairy Protein Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

The global dairy protein market to reach a value of US$ 18.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.30% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Dairy Protein Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on dairy protein market report.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global dairy protein market reached a value of US$ 13.15 Billion in 2021. Dairy protein is derived from clean milk and produced from whey and casein proteins. It has antimicrobial, immunomodulatory, and antithrombotic properties, which aid in improving glycemic control, enhancing the osmotic pressure of blood, reducing insulin resistance, enhancing metabolic health, and stimulating the formation of skeletal muscle. Presently, product manufacturers operating worldwide are focusing on introducing products with improved properties, such as flavors and aromas, to expand their product portfolio. They are also financing promotional campaigns to increase their overall sales.

Market Trends:

At present, factors like the increasing awareness among individuals about the health benefits of dairy protein products and the rising health consciousness among the masses are among the major factors strengthening the market growth around the world. There is also a rise in the prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle diseases. Along with this, the increasing global population with poor metabolic health is favoring the market growth. The expanding purchasing power and the growing adoption of a healthy and nutritious diet are also driving the market. In addition, the increasing participation of individuals in recreational sports, fitness, and athletic activities is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, dairy protein is employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry as a texture modifier, carrier, thickening, gelling, and foaming agent. It is used in the preparation of various dairy products and beverages and bakery goods, such as muffins, cupcakes, cookies, chocolate bars, shakes, smoothies, ice cream, and candies, which are served across restaurants and cafes. This, in turn, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Apart from this, it is utilized in the production of dietary supplements, such as pills, gummies, powders, liquids, and bars. Additionally, significant growth in the nutraceutical sector and the rising consumption of dietary supplements in daily routines for maintaining overall health are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, it is utilized in the production of baby food and infant formula. This, in confluence with increasing concerns of parents about the balanced nutrition of their children, is influencing the market positively. Besides this, dairy protein finds extensive application in the manufacturing of personal care and cosmetic products, such as creams, lotions, wipes, cleansers, moisturizers, shampoo, conditioners, face wash, serum, and foundations. These products are widely available through online and offline retail channels. This, in confluence with the burgeoning e-commerce industry, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to key players operating in the industry. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 18.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.30% during 2022-2027.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Ace International LLP

AMCO Proteins

Arla Foods amba

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Glanbia PLC

Grassland Dairy Products Inc.

Groupe Lactalis

Idaho Milk Products

Kerry Group plc

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Saputo Inc., Schreiber Foods Inc.

United Dairymen of Arizona

Westland Milk Products (Yili Group)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, form, application and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Casein and Derivatives

Whey Protein

Milk Protein Concentrate

Breakup by Form:

Solid

Liquid

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Nutrition

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Feed

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

