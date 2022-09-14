Global Pizza Boxes Market 2022-2027: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Top Companies, and Report

Pizza Boxes Market

The global market is majorly driven by increasing fast food consumption. The global pizza boxes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.40% during 2022-2027.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pizza Boxes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global pizza boxes market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global pizza boxes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.40% during 2022-2027. A pizza box is made of cardboard that stores hot pizza for takeaway or home delivery. It is light, cheap, stackable, and suitable for food transportation. This box makes it easy to carry hot pizzas and is highly resistant. It is readily available on online platforms as well as on offline platforms. It comes in a range of sizes, styles, and materials. These are reusable and biodegradable boxes that control humidity and offer heat insulation to keep pizzas warm throughout delivery to customers' homes. These are also used for promotional purposes for free advertisement; businesses may have their logo printed on pizza boxes.

Pizza Boxes Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by increasing fast food consumption. In line with this, the development of pizza franchises and bakery stations is positively influencing the market expansion. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and a shifting preference for Western culture and lifestyle have raised the demand for pizza boxes. As internet users are rising, many businesses have implemented an online pizza ordering system to take consumer orders. This method not only enhances the customer experience but also reduces the effort of pizzeria staff, which, in turn, is catalyzing the product demand. Apart from this, the recent surge in demand for home delivery and takeaways (HDTA) has produced a significant demand for pizza among consumers, driving the pizza box market. Another key factor driving the growth of the pizza box market is the inflating disposable income and inclination for packaged food among populations in various emerging nations.

Several manufacturers are adopting new forms of environmentally friendly packing materials, creating a positive outlook for the market. The expansion of various end-user verticals, such as food and beverages, is propelling the demand for the pizza box market. Moreover, the introduction of new flavors of pizza is strengthening the market. Besides this, companies are making changes in pizza boxes as demand for colorful custom pizza boxes is on the rise, which, in turn, is boosting the market. Additionally, the modern trend of ordering pizzas online is providing a thrust to market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• BillerudKorsnäs AB

• DS Smith Plc

• Georgia-Pacific LLC (Koch Industries Inc.)

• Huhtamaki Oyj

• International Paper Company

• Magnum Packaging NE Ltd

• Mondi plc

• New Method Packaging

• Rengo Co. Ltd.

• Smurfit Kappa Group plc

• WestRock Company

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Whole Pizza Boxes

• Pizza Slices Boxes

Breakup by Material Type:

• Corrugated Paperboard

• Clay Coated Carboard

Breakup by Print Type:

• Printed Boxes

• Non-Printed Boxes

Breakup by Sales Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

