Global Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the anti-parkinson drugs market size is expected to reach $12.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The increasing geriatric population and surging cases of Parkinson's disease (PD) are projected to drive the demand for the anti-Parkinson drugs market.

Want to learn more on the anti-parkinson drugs market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3462&type=smp

The anti-Parkinson drugs market consists of sales of drugs used for treating Parkinson's disease (PD), generated by the establishments that manufacture these drugs. Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects predominately dopaminergic neurons in a specific area of the brain named substantia nigra and disturbs the movement of the body. People suffering from PD may experience tremor, bradykinesia, limb rigidity, gait, and balance problems.

Global Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market Trends

According to the anti-parkinson drugs market trends overview, increasing investments by governments and companies for Parkinson’s disease drug R&D is gaining popularity. For instance, according to the report published by the Parkinson’s Foundation, the foundation awarded $6 million to Parkinson's disease (PD) research. In January 2019, Parkinson’s UK Research and Support charity in the United Kingdom announced a research investment of $1.9 million (£1.5 million) into its drug discovery program to develop novel gene transcription modulators for Parkinson’s disease. Hence, increasing investments in Parkinson’s drug development are expected to drive the anti-Parkinson drugs market.

Global Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market Segments

The global anti-parkinson drugs market is segmented:

By Drugs Class: Levodopa/Carbidopa, Dopamine Receptor Agonists, Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitors, Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT)-inhibitors, Anticholinergics, Others

By Route of Administration: Oral, Injection, Transdermal

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retailer Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

By Geography: The global anti-parkinson drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global anti-parkinson drugs market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-parkinson-drugs-global-market-report

Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides anti-parkinson drugs global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global anti-parkinson drugs market, anti-parkinson drugs global market share, anti-parkinson drugs global market segments and geographies, anti-parkinson drugs global market players, anti-parkinson drugs global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The anti-parkinson drugs global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, Roche, UCB S.A, Teva Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc., Mylan, Boehringer Ingelheim, Orion Pharma, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sun Pharma, Wockhardt, Dr. Reddy’s, Intas, US WorldMeds, Zydus Cadila, Cipla, Strides, 1 A Pharma, Upsher-Smith, Lundbeck, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Zambon Pharmaceuticals, M Somerset Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Wockhardt.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antiemetics-and-antinauseants-global-market-report

Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurosurgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurophysiology-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC