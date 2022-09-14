ATV-UTV Tire Market: ATV Application to Surpass at 8.8% CAGR During 2019 - 2026

ATV/UTV tire market is to reach $698.1 million, 7.5% CAGR during 2019-2026, The all-terrain vehicle tire market is in demand and will grow at 8.8% CAGR.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "ATV-UTV Tire Market by Type, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026," the global ATV and UTV tire market size was valued at $385.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $698.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.5%.

North America dominates the market, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global ATV-UTV tire market share in 2018, whereas Canada is expected to grow at a significant rate in the ATV-UTV tire industry during the forecast period.

Get Sample Report with Industry Insights @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6350

ATV-UTV tires are the special type of tires that are intended to provide a better and efficient driving experience. These types of tires are designed in such a way that they push the mud away from vehicles causing it to move at a suitable speed, maintaining traction at the same time. Inclination toward adventurous sporting has increased the demand for better and efficient ATVs and UTVs, which eventually supplements the growth of the ATV-UTV tire market across the globe.

Numerous products have been launched by different companies such as TOYO Tires for the introduction of SxS tires, followed by partnerships made by different companies, which fuels the ATV-UTV tire industry. In addition, governments across the globe have made certain regulations for the use of ATVs to carry out small tasks, which also acts as a factor for the ATV-UTV tire market growth.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire Here @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6350

Different types of ATV-UTV tires are available, which include racing tires, sand tires, mud tires, and all terrain tires, with a wide application in agriculture, military operations, mountaineering, and other activities.

Factors such as rise in trend of adventure sports & recreational activities, adoption of ATV and UTV in military activities, and government rules to support driving ATVs and UTVs on roads propel the growth of the market. Moreover, factors such as growth in the retreading tires market, followed by volatile prices of raw materials are the factors that hamper the growth of the market across the globe. However, anticipated rise in the automobile sector along with production of safer ATVs and UTVs propel the growth of ATV-UTV tire market.

Key Findings of the Study

By type, the all-terrain tire segment generated the highest revenue in 2018.

By industry vertical, the mountaineering segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018 and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period.

By application, the ATV vehicle is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, North America contributed the highest ATV-UTV tire market revenue in 2018, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

Request for Customization of this Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6350

The key players analyzed in this report are Bridgestone, Carlisle, Duro Tire, Goodyear, KENDA Tire, Maxxis, Michelin, Sedona Tire and Wheel, Titan International Inc., Toyo Tire.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

