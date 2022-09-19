Strategies For Global Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global anti-thyroid drugs market size is expected to reach $2.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.0%. Owing to the rising number of Grave’s disease, people suffering from hyperthyroidism is also increasing. This results in the overall growth in the demand for anti-thyroid drugs thereby driving anti-thyroid drugs industry growth.

The anti-thyroid drugs market consists of sales of anti-thyroid drugs and related services which are used for the treatment of hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroidism is caused by over production of thyroid hormones in children, adults and pregnant women. Anti-thyroid class of drugs are also called thionamides which block the formation of thyroid hormone from over active thyroid gland.

Global Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market Trends

Associations for thyroid care are launching initiatives to spread more awareness about thyroid disorders, update on the recent treatment methods and other summaries regarding various research on thyroid disorders. In the USA, nearly 60% of population suffering from hyperthyroidism are unaware and remain undiagnosed. To curb these issues, associations including American Thyroid Association (ATA) are making an impact by educating people about thyroid disorders. Similarly, the Thyroid foundation of Canada has also initiated awareness to awaken public interest and awareness about thyroid diseases including hyperthyroidism. Other associations that are launching initiatives and awareness programs include American Academy of Otolaryngology, British Thyroid Foundation among others.

Global Anti-Thyroid Drugs Market Segments

The global anti-thyroid drugs market is segmented:

By Drug Type: Thionamides (Inhibition of Hormone Synthesis), Iodides (Inhibition of Hormone Release)

By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Others

By Distribution Channel: Wholesaler/Distributors, Retail Chain, Online Distribution, Others

By Geography: The global anti-thyroid drugs market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Mylan N.V., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc., Allergan plc., RLC LABS, Amgen Inc and Lannett Company Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

