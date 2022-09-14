Kraft Paper Market Report: Global Price, Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Forecast Analysis 2022-2027

Kraft Paper Market

The global kraft paper market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.07% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Kraft Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global kraft paper market price trend 2022. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global kraft paper market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.07% during 2022-2027. Kraft paper is a commodity that is used for material packaging. Chemicals are generally added to wood pulp and recycled materials to increase fiber strength, thickness, and durability while being lightweight in nature. It is produced by Kraft (chemical) pulp that is characterized by high toughness handling capacity and printability. It is widely used in packaging by converting the material into bags, pouches, wrapping papers, cans, cartons, and corrugated sheets. It can be bleached to improve its brightness and used to handle heavy-duty items. It has various varieties, including bleached, unbleached, bag, and specialty kraft papers. It is stronger than any other paper used for packing due to its high sulfur ratio and low lignin concentration. It finds various applications in the food and beverages, building and construction, cosmetics, and personal care, and automotive sectors.

Covid-19 Overview:

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the production, supply and demand of kraft paper and had a negative impact on the market. Worldwide lockdowns, closed manufacturing plants and lack of staff affected kraft paper production. Kraft paper sales were reduced due to supply chain disruptions and the closure of specialty stores and other retailers. The closure of hotels and restaurants also lowered the demand for kraft paper for food packaging solutions.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kraft-paper-market/requestsample

Kraft Paper Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing product demand in the transport and logistics industry. In line with this, the rising utilization of the product in gift wrapping and DIY due to its versatility is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the growing demand for corrugated boxes in various industries is catalyzing the product uptake. Besides this, the numerous advantages of kraft packaging solutions, including resistance to temperature, water, and chemicals, are strengthening the market. Additionally, shifting regulatory body focus on adopting recycling practices for paper is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/kraft-paper-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

• BillerudKorsnäs AB (OTCMKTS: BLRDF)

• Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd.

• Canfor Corporation (OTCMKTS: CFPZF)

• CMPC

• Gascogne Paper

• International Paper Company (NYSE: IP)

• Mondi PLC (OTCMKTS: MONDY)

• SCG International Corporation Co. Ltd.

• Segezha-Group

• Smurfit Kappa Group plc (OTCMKTS: SMFKY)

• Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS: SEOAY)

• Tokushu Tokai Paper Co. Ltd. (TYO: 3708)

• WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Unbleached

• Bleached

• Wrapping and Packaging

• Sack Kraft Paper

• Others

Breakup by Packaging:

• Corrugated Box

• Grocery Bags

• Industrial Bags

• Wraps

• Pouches

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Foods and Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Building and Construction

• Cosmetic and Personal Care

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Get in Touch with our Expert Team for Inquire or Further Information: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6066&flag=C

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Also Read:

India Kraft Paper Market Size, Share, Price, Trends and Report 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-kraft-paper-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.