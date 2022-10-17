D&J Mechanical, LLC Now Brings Reliable Heat Pump Installation Services to Milo, Maine

Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor: D&J Mechanical, LLC Dover-Foxcroft Heat Pump Installation Company Logo D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Trailer for Heat Pump Services

D&J Mechanical, LLC brings a high standard of excellence for each heat pump the company installs and is proud to provide proper installations to Milo, Maine.

MILO, MAINE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local HVAC company D&J Mechanical, LLC announces the expansion of its heat pump installation service to residents and business owners in Milo, Maine. With the addition of Milo, the company now serves seven towns in Piscataquis County including Abbot, Dover-Foxcroft, Guilford, Milo, Parkman, Sangerville and Sebec.

For residents in Maine, heating solutions are essential for a comfortable home and workplace. Temperatures drop to 15°F and lower during winter, with central Maine experiencing some of the most extreme weather. D&J Mechanical, LLC provides great heat pump products, reliable installation services, and money-saving rebates as an Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor.

"We're happy to support the community with proper heat pump installation services in Milo, Maine," said Dan Hartford, owner of D&J Mechanical, LLC. "We specialize in Mitsubishi mini-split systems, which have outstanding quality and offer industry-leading performance. We can do it all, from proper initial installation to ongoing maintenance and repair services."

Milo is a small town in Piscataquis County, which is located right in the heart of Maine. The town sits in the valley of the Piscataquis, Sebec, and Pleasant Rivers, in the foothills of the Longfellow Mountains. This beautiful part of Maine is the ideal place to explore pristine hunting, fishing, hiking, boating, and other activities. Milo is the gateway to Mount Katahdin, nearby lakes, and Baxter State Park, among other destinations. Milo and the surrounding countryside get very cold over winter, with an increasing number of homes and businesses relying on heat pump solutions.

D&J Mechanical, LLC is an established local business trusted by residents and business owners. The company proudly serves the local community with a variety of high-quality HVAC solutions. The company provides a complete HVAC service for Maine residents, including reliable heat pump installation, maintenance, and repair. D&J Mechanical, LLC is owned and operated by Dan Hartford, who offers over 10 years of HVAC industry experience. Dan works on buildings of all shapes and sizes, and he has vast experience with heat pumps and related HVAC technologies. He offers advanced technical skills, strong HVAC experience, and friendly customer service. D&J Mechanical, LLC looks forward to expanding into Milo and the surrounding area.

For more information and to view current service areas, visit the D&J Mechanical, LLC website at https://www.dandjmechanicalservices.com

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.