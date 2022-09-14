Helicopters Market Increase in adoption of helicopters for military applications by forecast 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Helicopters Market by Type (Civil and Commercial, Military), by Weight (Lightweight, Medium Weight, Heavy Weight), by Number of Engine (Twin Engine, Single Engine), by Application (Emergency Medical Service, Oil and Gas, Defense, Homeland Security, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global helicopters industry generated $20.36 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $39.87 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading Market Players

Airbus

Bell Textron Inc.

Helicopteres Guimbal

Kaman Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Leonardo SpA

MD Helicopters Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Robinson Helicopter Company

The Boeing Company

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global helicopters market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2031. This is due to increase in production activities of helicopters in the U.S. and upgrade activities of the existing fleets. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in procurement and development of advanced helicopter systems by several Asian nations such as India, China, Japan, and others.

Based on application, the homeland security segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global helicopters market. This is due to features such as endurance, high lifting capacity, and maneuverability that enable helicopters to be deployed in the most rigorously hot and high operations. However, the oil and gas segment is projected to register the largest CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to usage of helicopters in construction and maintenance activities such as transport of employees, cargo, and parts for offshore oil and gas platforms.

Based on number of engine, the twin engine segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-third of the global helicopters market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to safety and high-speed provided by twin engine helicopters and their ability to travel long distances and quiet operations. The research also analyzes the single engine segment.

