D&J Mechanical, LLC’s Trusted Heat Pump Installation Services Now Available in Bradford and Sebec

D&J Mechanical, LLC helps homeowners and businesses install heat pumps properly and expanded its service area to Bradford, Maine and Sebec, Maine.

BRADFORD, MAINE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trusted local company D&J Mechanical, LLC offers a new heat pump installation service to people in Sebec and Bradford, Maine. With the addition of Bradford and Sebec, the HVAC company now serves six towns in Piscataquis County, five towns in Penobscot County, and two towns in Somerset County.

When you live in Maine, heating your home or workplace is a central concern. Winter temperatures are cold and freezing in Central Maine, with temperatures commonly dropping to 15 °F and lower. D&J Mechanical, LLC helps people stay warm and comfortable with advanced heat pump solutions. The widely respected local company offers heat pump installation, maintenance, and repair services.

"We're proud to be expanding our heat pump service to the Bradford and Sebec communities," said Dan Hartford, owner and heat pump installer at D&J Mechanical, LLC. "We specialize in Mitsubishi mini-split systems, which are built to last and provide industry-leading performance. Along with installing new heat pump systems, we also offer a reliable maintenance and repair services. As an Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor, we can help customers maximize their rebates when we install their heat pumps."

Bradford and Sebec are close-by towns in Central Maine. Located in Penobscot County, Bradford is part of the Bangor, Maine Metropolitan Statistical Area. Home to spruce gum, Bradford is a rural community with a rich history and a close-knit community. Sebec lies just over the border in Piscataquis County and is defined by several small ponds, Sebec Lake, and the Piscataquis River. This part of Maine gets very cold during winter so every home and business needs reliable and economical heating solutions.

D&J Mechanical, LLC offers trusted, high-quality heat pump installation services for heating and cooling. The company specializes in heat pump services for people across central Maine, including Bradford and Sebec. In addition to installing heat pump properly, the company provides heat pump maintenance and repair services.

D&J Mechanical, LLC is owned and operated by Dan Hartford. As a lifetime local with a decade of HVAC industry experience, Dan installs heating solutions that work for local conditions. He provides great products and first-class support for local residents and business owners in Piscataquis County, Penobscot County, and Somerset County. D&J Mechanical, LLC is happy to provide its heat pump installation service to people in Bradford and Sebec.

Name: Dan Hartford

Organization: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Address: 2149 Dexter Rd, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

Phone: (207) 717-7737

For more information and to view current service areas, visit the D&J Mechanical, LLC website at https://www.dandjmechanicalservices.com

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.

