Strategies For Global B2B2C Insurance Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s B2B2C Insurance Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘B2B2C Insurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the B2B2C insurance market size is expected to grow to $4.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%. The expansion of the automobile industry is expected to propel the growth of the B2B2C insurance market in the coming years. The automotive industry is made up of a diverse group of businesses and organizations that are involved in the design development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles.

The B2B2C insurance market consists of sales of B2B2C insurance services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing both life insurance and general insurance services. Business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) insurance applies to the sale of life and general insurance products and services through non-insurance mediators other than traditional insurance intermediaries such as brokers, independent financial advisors, and agents. It also includes the direct sale of insurance to consumers.

Global B2B2C Insurance Market Trends

B2B2C insurance market trends include the launch of innovative programs to expand the insurance industry. Major companies operating are focusing on launching innovative programs to create solutions by leveraging new-age technologies, which is predicted to be shaping the b2b2c insurance industry outlook. For instance, in August 2019, Max Life Insurance, an India-based insurance company launched the Max Life Innovation Labs program. The life insurer will use the Innovation Labs to encourage disruptive companies and unconventional thinkers to collaborate with them in developing future tech-based solutions for Max Life in the fast-evolving life insurance business.

Global B2B2C Insurance Market Segments

By Type: Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By End-Use Industry: Bank and Financial Institutions, Automotive, Utilities, Retailers, Telecom, Others

By Geography: The global B2B2C insurance market growth analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

B2B2C Insurance Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides B2B2C insurance market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global B2B2C insurance market, B2B2C insurance global market outlook, B2B2C insurance global market share, B2B2C insurance global market segments and geographies, B2B2C insurance global market players, B2B2C insurance global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The B2B2C insurance market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s B2B2C Insurance Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AXA, Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, Zurich Insurance, Prudential, China Life Insurance, UnitedHealth Group, Munich Re Group, Japan Post Holding, and BNP Paribas Cardif.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.



