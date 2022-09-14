North America Aircraft Lighting Market to Garner at 5.1% of CAGR During 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft lighting market generated $1.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $2.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of the changing market dynamics, major segments, market player positioning, industry roadmap, pricing analysis, and competitive scenario.

Download Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6638

An increase in aircraft demand and a shift from incandescent lights to LED lights drive the growth of the global aircraft lighting market. However, the high cost of LED and delayed delivery of aircraft hinder market growth. On the other hand, the surge in demand for lightweight aircraft components creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6638

Covid-19 Scenario on Aircraft Lighting Market:

The aviation industry is one of the worst-hit sectors during the lockdown. On the other hand, the precautionary measures and government restrictions on travel and tourism have badly impacted the industry with less revenue generation.

However, various countries have started entering the recovery phase including China, India, and others. Furthermore, the governments in these regions are expected to lift certain restrictions, offering an opportunity for the aviation industry to get back to their profit margin

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6638

Based on interior lights, the wash lights segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for around one-fifth of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, the reading lights segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Request for Customization of this report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6638

Based on the region, North America contributed to the highest share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, this region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2027. The report also analyzes region including Europe, LAMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Browse Complete Report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-lighting-market-A06273

Similar Reports We Have:

Aircraft Lighting Systems Market: Global aircraft lighting systems market was valued at $1,579 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $2,204 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market: The market was valued at $1,167.50 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,740.00 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of ""Market Research Reports"" and ""Business Intelligence Solutions."" AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.