Self-Driving Truck Market Security concern, Decongestion of traffic by 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Self-Driving Truck Market by Level of Autonomy and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2025,"the global self-driving truck market was valued at $1,004 million in 2020, and is projected to reach at $1,669 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2025.

At present, North America dominates the self-driving truck industry. In 2020, China is expected to register the highest self-driving truck market growth in Asia-Pacific. Similarly, the UK is expected to lead the overall self-driving truck market share in Europe in 2020. In the same year, according to self-driving truck market analysis, the U.S. is estimated to dominate the North American market.

Factors such as rising environmental concern and increasing road accidents are driving the growth of global self-driving truck market. However, security concern due to the automation is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, decongestion of traffic provides a remarkable growth opportunity for the key players operating in the self-driving truck market.

North America is a dominant market for self-driving truck, and has major players offering advanced solutions. The key factors that drive the growth of the North American market include surge in demand for artificial intelligence (AI), increase in the level of automation, availability of high-end infrastructure, and emergence of Internet of Things (IoT). Furthermore, rise in investments by the automakers, government initiatives to promote the development of automation, and increase the overall market productivity boost the market growth. Increase in adoption of self-driving trucks in the European region due to surge in demand for road safety drives the market growth.

The key players profiled in the report include BMW AG, Isuzu Motors Limited, General Motors, Otto motors, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Tesla, Waymo, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

