Automotive Camera Market High Installation Cost and Increase in Number of Road Fatalities by 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Global Automotive Camera Market by Application, Technology, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global automotive camera market was valued at $11,401.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $24,092.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.70% from 2018 to 2025.

Presently, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. In 2017, U.S. dominated the North America market and Germany led the overall market in Europe. However, in the Asia-Pacific region, China currently dominates the market.

Rise in demand for passenger vehicles coupled with safety & security concerns among consumers and increase in number of road fatalities drive the growth of the global automotive camera market considerably. In addition, rise in trend of installing advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and legislations mandating installation of cameras in vehicles are anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for the market. However, high installation cost of the cameras is one of the major restraints of the market.

Key Findings of the Automotive Camera Market :

On the basis of application, the adaptive cruise control system segment led the global automotive camera market in the year 2017.

The North America region held the majority of market share in 2017.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment has been dominating the global automotive camera market in the year 2017. However, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2025).

The LAMEA region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Such factors result in increased demand for vehicles which are equipped with cameras for safety & security of the vehicle, driver, and passengers. As the cameras incorporated in the vehicle can provide blind spot detection, drowsiness detection is expected to significantly minimize road accidents. Furthermore, road accidents cause considerable economic losses to individuals, their families, and to nations as a whole. Such losses arise from the cost of treatment as well as lost productivity for people killed or disabled by their injuries, and for the rest of family members, which in turn fuel the demand for automotive cameras, thereby supplementing the market growth.

