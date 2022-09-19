Strategies For Global Payments Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Payments Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Payments Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the payments market size is expected to grow to $870.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%. The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to drive the growth of the payments market over the forecast period.

The payments market consists of sales of payments services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in facilitating payment transfers between individuals, companies, or both. The payments industry consists of establishments primarily engaged in processing money transfers and payments between various accounts.

Global Payments Market Trends

The integration of biometric authentication technology in payments is one of the key payments market trends. Biometric authentication is a specific and significant payment method that integrates and offers accuracy, effectiveness, and protection within a single package

Global Payments Market Segments

The global payments market is segmented:

By Type: Credit Transfer, Direct Debit, Check Payment, Cash Deposit

By Application: Banks, Non-Banking Financial Institutions, Others

By End-User Industry: Retail, Banking and Financial Service, Telecommunication, Government, Transportation, Others

By Geography: The global payments market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Payments Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides payments global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the payments global market, payments global market share, payments global market segments and geographies, payments global market players, payments global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The payments global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Payments Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: PayPal, Square Inc., Apple Inc, Amazon Payments, Flagship Merchant Services, GoCardless, Bit pay, Stripe, Pay line Data, FIS., ACI Worldwide, MasterCard, Fiserv.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

