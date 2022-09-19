D&J Mechanical, LLC Expands to Abbot and Parkman, Maine Providing Heat Pump Installation Services

Dover-Foxcroft Heat Pump Installation Company Logo Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor: D&J Mechanical, LLC D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Trailer for Heat Pump Services D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Truck for Heat Pump Services

D&J Mechanical, LLC brings trusted heat pump services to Abbot and Parkman, Maine, helping homeowners and businesses with proper heat pump installations.

PARKMAN, MAINE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Respected local company D&J Mechanical, LLC announced the expansion of its heat pump installation service to residents and business owners in Abbot and Parkman. The HVAC company now serves six towns in Piscataquis County including Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Guilford, Sangerville, Abbot and Parkman.

Central Maine is known for its cold and snowy winters, and residents also experience hot summer months. Quality heating and cooling solutions are an essential part of life in Abbot and Parkman, and heat pumps are becoming the preferred heating and cooling solution for many local residents. D&J Mechanical, LLC proudly supports the local community with Mitsubishi mini-split system installation, maintenance, and repair.

"We're excited to help people with heat pump installation in Parkman and Abbot," said Dan Hartford, owner and heat pump installer at D&J Mechanical, LLC. "We specialize in Mitsubishi mini-split systems, which offer best-in-class quality and industry-leading performance. Along with our trusted installation service, we also provide after-sales service and reliable maintenance and repair programs. As an Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor, we're happy to help customers maximize their rebates and lower their energy bills."

Abbot and Parkman are neighboring communities located in Piscataquis County. Sitting adjacent to Guilford, this part of Maine is surrounded by beautiful lakes, ponds, and hardwood forests. The water bodies of the area are famous across Maine, with locals and visitors using them for relaxation and recreation. Abbot township contains three beautiful ponds, and Parkman is drained by a branch of the Piscataquis River. This area has excellent soil for farming, and it produces some of the best butter, cheese, and wheat in the country.

While D&J Mechanical, LLC specializes in heat pump installations, the company also provides heat pump repairs and ongoing maintenance to help homeowners keep their heat pump systems operating at peak performance. With a decade of experience in the HVAC industry, Dan Hartford provides trusted HVAC expertise as well as a high standard of excellence for every heat pump installation. He proudly supports the Maine community with leading products like Mitsubishi mini-split heat pump systems and first-class customer service. D&J Mechanical, LLC looks forward to expanding its heat pump installation service to Abbot and Parkman.

Contact Info:

Name: Dan Hartford

Organization: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Address: 2149 Dexter Rd, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

Phone: (207) 717-7737

For more information and to view current service areas, visit the D&J Mechanical, LLC website at https://www.dandjmechanicalservices.com

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.